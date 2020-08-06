Effingham County Health Department received notice of 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Two males in their teens, a male in his 40s, a male in his 60s, and a female in her 70s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. A female and male in their teens, a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 70s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
Because many businesses and individuals are not following COVID safety guidance, the health department is noticing an increase in community transmission associated with events and locations where crowds are congregating and not wearing face coverings or social distancing. It is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a face covering in public. It is still not safe to attend events where a large number of people are congregating, even if the event is outside.
The state reported Thursday the rolling, seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois ticked back up to 4 percent as another 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of cases was once again the highest since May 24, when there were more than 2,500 cases reported, and the one-day positivity rate of 4.7 percent was the highest since June 5 when it was 5.1 percent.
There were 41,686 test results reported Thursday along with 21 additional deaths among COVID-19-positive individuals. That drove the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,594, while total cases grew to 188,424. To date, there have been more than 2.9 million test results reported.
For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 persons hospitalized with the virus at the end of Wednesday, with 1,517 hospitalized. That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.
There were 346 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Wednesday and 132 ventilators. While the ICU bed usage was slightly lower than the previous two days, the metric appeared to remain on a relative upswing from its pandemic lows in mid-July.
The positivity rate for the state’s various mitigation plan regions ranged from 2.8 percent in eastern Illinois to 6.8 percent in southern Illinois and 6.9 percent in the Metro East area.
