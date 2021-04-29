Effingham County will be looking for a new sheriff after Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon announced his June 1 retirement during the quarterly Effingham County Public Safety meeting this week.
Mahon ran as a Republican for Sheriff in 2014, defeating Darren Feldkamp, John Gardner and Mike Schutzbach – all Republican candidates in the 2014 primary election. He became Sheriff in December of 2014.
Before becoming Effingham County Sheriff, Mahon retired from the Illinois State Police after 25 years of service.
“I retired from the State Police on June 1 of 2013 and when I was thinking about retiring, I thought June 1 would be a good time to retire from the Sheriff’s department,” Mahon said.
Mahon said it isn’t uncommon for sheriffs to retire early. He said after talking to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, 11 other sheriffs are retiring this summer.
He said his family dynamics helped sway him towards an early retirement.
“I was wanting to run one term and wasn’t sure about running the second,” Mahon said. “When I signed my petitions for a second term, I had no grandchildren and none on the way.”
“Now, two and a half years later, I have two grandchildren in East Missouri – 500 miles away. And my son has one on the way in Oregon,” Mahon added. “I turned 60 this last year and I think it’s a good time to bring some new people up.”
In a Letter to the Editor, Mahon said, “While my decision to retire is based on my personal life changes, this decision is reaffirmed by the pending anti-law enforcement legislation coming out of Springfield.”
Mahon said in the interview that he accomplished everything he planned to accomplish when he was campaigning to be sheriff.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 31 years and I just think it’s a good time to retire,” Mahon said.
His wife, Sherri, retires from the Illinois State Police on April 30 after 30.5 years.
