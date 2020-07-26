Effingham County Health Department received notice Sunday of six new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A female in her 20s and two females in their 30s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. Two males in their 30s, and a male in his 40s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
The news comes on the heels of seven new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday. A female in her 20s, two females and two males in their 30s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 60s have had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
The health department states it has seen an increase in the number of cases associated with social events and gatherings within the community. COVID can spread up to 48 hours before a person exhibits symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and are asked to watch for these symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, please isolate yourself and contact your health care provider for further guidance.
According to the Effingham County Health Department, it is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in public, and staying away from large groups or gatherings that do not have safety precautions in place.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your health care provider.
When a case is discovered to be positive, the health department said it becomes an active case and the person is placed in isolation. The health department works with the active case to determine who might have been a close contact during the contagious period. Close contacts are placed in quarantine until the possibility of developing infection has safely passed.
Definitions:
• Active case: Lab-confirmed case that is in isolation.
• Isolation: A person is placed in isolation when they are found to be COVID positive. They are to stay home and have NO contact with anyone (including anyone in the household), except if in need of medical care or attention. Responders are to wear personal protective equipment.
• Close contact: Through interview, individuals who are thought to be at most risk of contracting COVID from a confirmed case during the contagious period.
• Quarantine: Close contacts are placed in quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last contact with a confirmed positive person. They must stay home and out of the public. Symptoms can start up to 14 days after exposure and can be spread unknowingly if someone is out in the public during this time.
Meanwhile, more than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and one person has died of the virus, state health officials said Sunday.
The 1,541 confirmed cases bring the total statewide to 171,424 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,398 deaths total.
The seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 among all tests performed in the state is at 3.7%, compared to Saturday’s figure of 3.6%.
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said four of Illinois’ 102 counties had reached “warning level” status for increased numbers of confirmed cases.
State officials said Adams, LaSalle, Peoria and Randolph counties saw outbreaks due to various risk factors, including numerous bars failing to comply with social distancing and mask requirements and large gatherings.
The warnings don’t automatically change an area’s lockdown level. State officials have said the warning is intended to help local officials and the public make informed decisions about their activities.
