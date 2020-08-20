The Effingham County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive demographics are one female teen and two male teens, two females and four males in their 20s, two females and two males in their 40s, two males in their 50s and two females in their 60s.
Tuesday the Effingham County Health Department reported 31 new positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over a two-day period. All are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows:
Female under 1 year old, three teens, four females and four males in their 20s, three females and four males in their 30s, two males in their 40s, one female and two males in their 50s, three females and two males in their 60s, one female and one male in their 70s.
As schools reopen this week and students are moving throughout the community, the departments asks residents exercise precautions: Wear a facial covering in public, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
