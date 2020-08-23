The Effingham County Health Department reported Sunday that over the past two days it has received notice of 42 new positive cases of COVID-19. All are in isolation.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows: Female under 1 year old, two males under 10 years old; one female and two males in their teens, five females and six males in their 20s, one female in her 30s, four females and three males in their 40s, three females and two males in their 50s, two females and four males in their 60s, one female and three males in their 70s, one female and one male in their 80s.
On Friday, the health department received notice of 26 new positive cases. All of them are in isolation. The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID-positive cases.
Positive case demographics are as follows: One female and one male in their teens, one female and one male in their 20s, two females in their 30s, one female in her 40s, one female and two males in their 50s, five females and seven males in their 60s, two females and one male in their 70s, one male in his 80s.
Some of the activities the health department is seeing associated with the increase in numbers include large social gatherings and group activities with no social distancing or masking. The department urges residents to follow safety guidelines to reduce the number of cases so schools and businesses can remain open. That includes wearing a facial covering in public, washing your hands, and social distancing. Persons who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional and/or get tested.
