The Effingham County Health Department reports that 24 more people tested positive over the weekend for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including an infant under the age of 1. Two people have been hospitalized. The rest are in isolation.
The department is still investigating whether these individuals have had contact with known COVID positive cases. Positive case demographics are as follows:
One female under 1; six female teens; four women in their 20s and one male in his 20s; three men in their 30s, two women in their 40s; three women in their 50s; two women in their 60s; a man and woman in their 70s.
Meanwhile, cases of the virus continue to climb in Illinois along with the positivity rate among tests conducted.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate has climbed by one-tenth of a percentage point per day over the past three days, sitting at 4.3 percent as of Tuesday.
That number was driven upward by a one-day positivity rate of 5.1 percent Tuesday, the highest one-day statistic since June 5. There were 1,740 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Tuesday among 34,175 tests completed over the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.
There have been 209,594 confirmed cases of the virus thus far among more than 3.4 million tests completed.
Two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced increased restrictions in Region 4 of the state’s mitigation plan, the Metro East area remains the only region of 11 that has warranted such a state action. As of Saturday, Aug. 15, Region 4’s rolling positivity rate was 9.5 percent and had increased for nine of the past 10 days.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 had a positivity rate of 7.2 percent which was the next highest, followed by Region 7 in Kankakee and Will Counties at 6.7 percent, west-central Illinois’ Region 3 at 6.2 percent and suburban Cook County at 6.1 percent.
All other regions ranged from 2.2 percent in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 5.7 percent in north-central Illinois’ Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties.
Hospitalization numbers continued to show a sustained increase from their pandemic lows, remaining at more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the seventh straight day after dipping below 1,400 in mid-July.
At the end of Monday, there were 1,510 COVID-positive individuals hospitalized, including 335 in intensive care unit beds and 128 on ventilators.
Daily News contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.