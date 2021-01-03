Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dale A. Chapman, 57, Casey, Dec. 24 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, possession of ammo with a revoked FOID card, possession of a firearm and ammo by a felon, operation of an uninsured vehicle and adult possession of cannabis by a driver. Chapman posted $1000 bond and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Charles L. Spence, 28, Effingham, Dec. 25 on charges of resisting a peace officer, driving while license was suspended and no insurance. Spence was given a notice to appear and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Paul E. Hendrixson, 54, Effingham, Dec. 26 on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Hendirxson posted a $10,000 recognizance bond and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Rebecca M. Schlechte, 22, Strasburg, Dec. 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lighting. Schlechte was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Johnathon A. Kelley, 27, Terre Haute, Indiana, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated battery. Kelley posted $2,500 and was released.
• Effingham city police arrested Dustin R. Tish, 30, Effingham, Dec. 31, on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance. Tish was given a notice to appear and released.
• Effingham city police arrested Rocky L. Weber, 37, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of disorderly conduct. Weber was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.