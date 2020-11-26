Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Bruce E. Jewell, 52, Effingham, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections for aggravated driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ronnie Dean Bomar, 52, Victoria, Texas, Nov. 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Bomar was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary Paul Platteboroze, 23, Effingham, Nov. 25 on charges of violation of an order of protection. Platteboroze was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory N. Zellers, 33, Effingham, Nov. 26 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Zellers was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua Burger, 18, Effingham, Nov. 22 on charge of theft over $500. Burger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James M. Morvay, 18, Oak Park, Nov. 23 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal trespass to residents (persons present), resisting a peace officer with injury, obstructing identification and pedestrian under the influence. Morvay was in jail at last check.
