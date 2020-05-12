Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin T. Gregory, 35, Altamont, May 11 on Piatt County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Gregory posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel R. Reeves, 33, of Effingham, May 10 on charges of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and Effingham County warrant for receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Reeves was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.