The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Robert E. Winks Jr., 40, Effingham, March 10 began serving a Effingham County mittimus for contempt of court sentence 48 hours.
Effingham County deputies arrested Mark W. Washington, 33, Chicago, March 10 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for forgery/possess with intent. Washington was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan Dean Booker, 26, Mattoon,March 10 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams. Booker posted $575 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Jacob D. Beck, 25, Effingham, March 10 on charges of resisting, battery, assault and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Beck was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan M. Grant, 31, St. Elmo, March 10 on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession of hypodermic/syringe/needles. Grant was in jail at last check.
