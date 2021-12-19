Effingham County CEO presents Mastermind event

Members of the Effingham County CEO Class of 2022 are offering a special opportunity next month at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
On Jan. 12, the CEO class is presenting a Mastermind event featuring an evening of interpersonal communications, dinner and guest speaker Rick Owens.
Romania Native Andrei Deaconescu a 2022 CEO class member said the evening is going to be a unique experience, however time is running out to purchase tickets. Tickets are $125 and the last day to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Dec. 29. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.
“Our goal for this event is for people to build connections so they can use that connection in their personal or business life,” Deaconescu said.
He said when someone buys a ticket and they will be given a questionnaire to fill out in order to find out a persons uncommon commonalities each participant brings to the table. Those participating will be assigned to a table of seven people with one CEO student at each table who is trained to maintain the conversation at the table.
Deaconescu said “Table assignments will be made based on each person’s uncommon commonalities from information they provide on their questionnaire. We want to make sure no one at the table feels awkward siting with 6 other people they don’t know. We just want everyone to have a great experience.”
The CEO students sitting at each table will go around the table asking a series of questions to the 7 guests at the table.
He said not only will guests be coming from Effingham County they will also come from surrounding counties and a few guests from overseas.
Deaconescu said 20 percent of the money raised from the Mastermind event will go to a charity, $3,000 to future Effingham County CEO classes and the rest is divided between the 30 Effingham County CEO class of 2022 students to benefit the personal businesses they are required to start as part of the CEO program.
There is a limit of 210 participants for the Mastermind event and tickets can be ordered online at: 4agc.com/commerce_pages/070284da-2e7c-4594-a96d-5bb105325157
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.