EFFINGHAM — Technology, construction and renovations, academic excellence and enrollment were just a few of the topics covered by county superintendents and other school representatives Thursday at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Kickoff to Education Breakfast.
School administrators, principals, CEO students and event sponsors gathered at the Thelma Keller Convention Center to hear what makes Effingham County education and the county itself the “greatest place on Earth,” which was the theme of the breakfast.
Effingham Superintendent Mark Doan provided an update on the Unit 40 school district’s multimillion-dollar facilities upgrade project. He said much of the work at the schools has been completed, leaving the junior high as the last major portion of the project.
“The district, last spring, started a $15.7 million facilities upgrade program that involved four major projects. First at South Side School about two-thirds of that building received a new roof,” Doan said. “On the inside, we put drop ceilings with new ceiling tiles and put LED lighting throughout all of that. It’s really helped the learning environment for our first- and second-graders.”
At the Early Learning Center, Doan said the building received a new roof and new drop ceiling tiles, as well as an upgraded HVAC system. New LED lights will also make the building more energy efficient.
The Effingham High School sports complex recently had the heating system for the locker rooms and concession area replaced. Phase 1 of the Effingham Junior High School renovations took place over the summer, Doan said, and the entire basement and first floor were redone.
Doan said Phase 2 of the junior high project will focus on the second floor, and an underpass leading into a lot within the walls of the school will be closed off to create a speech and study classroom. This year, a security vestibule was added to the junior high, and now Doan said all Unit 40 school buildings have this safety feature.
Sacred Heart School Principal Vicki Wenthe said every student at the school now has their own piece of technology for learning in the form of a Chromebook. Wenthe said enrollment is also up for the four-year-old preschool program.
At St. Anthony High School, Principal Greg Fearday said the school has started its MobileMakers program, a course designed to teach students about coding and app making. Fearday also urged the audience to encourage more people to go into the teaching profession as there is currently a shortage of educators nationwide.
“I think one of the challenges that we have ... is less people going into education,” Fearday said. “I think one of the best things we can do for our kids is put excellent teachers in front of them, so those of you that know anyone who would make good teachers, please encourage them to go into the industry.”
Just like at Effingham schools, interim superintendent at Teutopolis Unit 50 Deb Philpot said renovations are well underway at the high school. She said brick will be laid for the new addition as soon as this week, and the second phase of renovations will start soon.
Philpot said in her short time at the helm of the school district, she has seen the community step up to help the education system. One of those ways is a sizable $47,000 donation from the Teutopolis Education Foundation for furniture for some of the remaining and new classrooms.
Meanwhile, at Altamont Unit 10, the high school is implementing what Principal Jerry Tkachuk called Indian Industries. Tkachuk said the program will focus on manufacturing and will combine several aspects of education while putting students in real-world situations.
“It will be including art students in the design, CAD students in drawing up the program, physics students to see what will work and what won’t work and our ag business class to help draw up a business plan. Indian Industries is also designed to be a satellite of the (Effingham) Regional Career Academy,” Tkachuk said.
The program is not just for Altamont students, either, Tkachuk said. Indian Industries will be available to students in all the surrounding districts because, as Tkachuk said, education is at the center of the program.
“It’s not about Altamont. It’s not about what we create. It’s about learning opportunities for students not just in our district but in all the districts,” Tkachuk said.
Beecher City High School student Kaylynn Moeller represented the district at Thursday’s breakfast. She said in recent years, the district has introduced Chromebooks into the curriculum, which allowed high school students to take two composition dual-credit courses for both high school and college.
Moeller said the district’s forward thinking will allow students to quickly grasp those educational areas that may need improvement.
“I think technology is reaching to the education of the future, and I think it’s really nice to be able to take a test or a quiz or worksheet online and find out what your score is right after that,” Moeller said. “I think it really helps in learning and what you need to learn and what you need to know to improve.”
Dieterich Superintendent Cary Jackson said his schools are also offering technology via a mobile tech lab. In addition to pushing technology, Dieterich Unit 30 has added a small engine repair class to its high school curriculum thanks to help from the community.
Jackson said enrollment in Unit 30 is up 30 students. The enrollment has grown so much that the fourth grade class of 60 students has been split into three classes.
Jackson said these continual upgrades, uses of new technologies and support from the community are what makes Effingham County education top-notch.
“It really is one of the greatest places on Earth, and I think our schools are a really big part of that,” Jackson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.