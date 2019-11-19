EDN accepting letters to Santa

Once again the Effingham Daily News is preparing to publish its annual Letters to Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21, in a special edition of the newspaper.
Letters should be submitted via email to Santa@effinghamdailynews.com. They will be printed as submitted. Teachers wishing to submit letters to be grouped by classroom should include the teacher's name, grade, name of the school and the letter writer's name.
Individual student submissions should include the letter writer's name, a parent or guardian's name and a phone number.
Letters will be accepted via email through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
For questions, email news@effinghamdailynews.com.
