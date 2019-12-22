The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated the South Central Cougars Saturday 45-41 to win the 60th Annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Championship.
The Eagles were led by Jacob Baron with 16 points, 12 coming in the second half on his way to earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.
Jace McWhorter and Jaxson Tish each scored nine. Andy Goldsborough had four, while Bryton Pruett had three. Gavyn Smith and Alex Higgs each had two.
For the Cougars, Keenin Willshire led the team with 14 points.
Chase Dodson, Collin Miller and Aaron Patten each had six. Hunter Brandt scored four. Collin Miller scored three and Sebastian Cowger scored two.
Willshire was also named to the All-Tournament First Team, while Hunter Brandt made the Second Team.
Patoka 61, Cumberland 60 OT
The Cumberland Pirates were narrowly edged for third place at the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament in overtime.
Wyatt Napier led the Pirates with 22 points, while Brennyn Cutts scored 19 and Ross Hemmen 18.
Hemmen was named to the All-Tournament First Team, while Cutts was named to the Second Team.
W/SS 53, CH/BC 32
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City for seventh place at the St. Elmo Tournament.
Samuel Vonderheide led the Hatchets with 18 points, while Jordan Wittenberg scored 13. Gavan Wernsing scored 10.
For the Bobcats, Daniel Lucas led with 11 points, while Dylan Taylor scored six.
North Clay 70, Crab Orchard 62
The North Clay Cardinals used a big 26-point fourth quarter to help defeat Crab Orchard at the Conrad Allen Tournament Championship Saturday.
Tyson Jones led with 24 points, including four made 3-pointers, while Luke Fleener scored 23 points and drained 10 free throws.
Ian Bailey scored 11, Ethan Bible eight and Lane Holkenbrink four.
The Cardinals scored 26 points in the fourth, with Jones scoring 10 of his 24 in the quarter.
Effingham 73, Newton 60
The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a combined 57 points from juniors Parker Wolfe and Drew Thompson to defeat the Newton Eagles Saturday.
Thompson scored 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting while Wolfe scored 28 on 8-11 shooting with both players drilling five 3-pointers apiece.
Nathan Thompson scored nine while Tate Niebrugge scored three. Dylan Ritz and Jacob Stoneburner each scored two.
Niebrugge led the way in assists with five, while Wolfe earned the edge in rebounding with six.
Teutopolis 51, El Paso-Gridley 49
The Wooden Shoes of Teutopolis defeated El Paso-Gridley Saturday.
Brock Deters and Evan Wermert led the Shoes wit 11 points. Luke Ungrund scored eight, while Jordan Hardiek scored seven and Evan Addis scored six.
Matthew Deters scored four while Mitch Hardiek scored three. Max Niebrugge scored one.
The Altamont Indians earned a pair of wins at Greenville Saturday, defeating host Greenville in the first match 55-49.
It was a well-balanced scoring attack, with Kaden Eirhart scored 13 points, while Aidan Jahraus and Noah Teasley each scored 12 with Denver Duckwitz scoring nine. Jared Ruffner scored five.
In the second game, Altamont defeated Staunton 51-42.
Jahraus exploded for 26 points, including five 3-pointers, while Duckwitz scored 11. Teasley scored five, Jared Kollman scored four.
Girls Basketball
Mt. Zion 47, Effingham 35
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mt. Zion Saturday, despite a 26-point outing from Hayley Diveley.
“We played really good at times today, Hayley Diveley played her best Varsity game of her career. 26 points and 6 rebounds, she had a great week of practice and carried that over into the game,” said head coach Jeff Schafer. “Callie Feldhake also had a great floor game with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals, Sawyer Althoff came off the bench after Ella got hurt and did a really nice job for us as well.
“Annie Frost had 4 points and 7 rebounds. We just have yet to play a full game. We had a bad 9 minute stretch from the end of 2nd quarter til midway in the 3rd and against a team like Mt. Zion with all of their experience it makes it really hard to come back on them.”
St. Anthony 46, AL/AH 43
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs earned a win over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Saturday.
Riley Guy scored a game-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Lucy Fearday scored seven, while Taylor Beesley and Isabelle Hakman each scored six.
Olney 53, Teutopolis 44
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell at Olney Saturday. Olney sophomore Anna Blank scored 26 points, with 15 coming in the final quarter with the Shoes holding a 36-33 edge going into the fourth.
Lexie Niebrugge scored 14 points, while Olivia Niemerg scored 10. Isabella Hardiek scored nine and Ciara Roepke scored seven.
Altamont 57, Central A&M 51
The Altamont Lady Indians improved to 11-0 Saturday on the back of a 26-point performance from Rachel Jackman.
Brooke Runge scored 16 points, while Ellie McManaway had six. Allyson Hardiek scored four, Mary Guse three and Remi Miller two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.