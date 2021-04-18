The Newton Eagles put 50 points up on the scoreboard in the team's 50-22 win on Homecoming night.
Marshall opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown from Nathan Swan on the team's first drive after the Eagles turned it over on downs on their first drive. They converted a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Newton answered with a 9-play, 62-yard drive, ending in a touchdown from Marshall Tarr. The Eagles went for the 1-point conversion, making it 8-7 in favor of the Lions.
But the Newton defense locked in, forcing an interception. Newton took advantage of the field position, having to go only 27 yards for a score, capped off with another touchdown run from Tarr to put the Eagles ahead 14-8.
It looked like Newton was going to create some distance when Jake Rice scored on a 21-yard rush on the first play following a fumble recovery to make it 21-8.
However, Marshall was able to score a pair of touchdowns, aided by a Newton interception to take a 22-21 lead into halftime.
From there, the Newton defense was impenetrable, not allowing another score for the rest of the game. While doing so, they forced three turnovers on downs, a punt, a blocked punt, and an interception.
Newton did the exact opposite, scoring on all but their last drive of the game.
The first touchdown of the second half came on touchdown from Tarr, and Aaron Einhorn completed a pass for the 2-point conversion to Mason Mulvey.
Following the blocked punt, Rice was able to cap off a quick, 3-play, 7-yard scoring drive for a touchdown. He went on to score two more touchdowns, giving him four on the day, while rushing for 70 yards on seven carries.
Tarr finished with a team-high 149 yards rushing on 16 attempts and scored three touchdowns himself.
Ben Meinhart and RJ Lindermann each recovered fumbles for the Eagles. Blake Muska and Lindermann each finished with a sack, Lindermann with two solo tackles for loss and one assisted. Adam Koebele had a tackle for loss as well.
Baseball
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes were able to hang on for a 10-8 win over Pleasant Plains Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Niebrugge drove in the first run for the Shoes in the top of the first on a single to center that drove in Caleb Bloemer.
Kayden Althoff was able to score on a passed ball to make it 2-0 before a sacrifice fly from Logan Roepke drove in Niebrugge to make it 3-0.
With two outs and Hayden Ruholl on second, Mitch Althoff brought Ruholl home on a single to take a 4-0 lead after one.
Pleasant Plains scored a run in the top of the third, but the Wooden Shoes responded by getting two in the bottom of the frame.
The Wooden Shoes put two on with nobody out when Niebrugge was hit by a pitch and Evan Addis doubled. Niebrugge came in to score on a fielder's choice to make it 5-1, followed by a double from Roepke to make it 6-1.
Teutopolis added to the lead when Niebrugge singled up the middle to score Bloemer and Kayden Althoff to make it 8-1.
Pleasant Plains scored a run in the top of the fifth to make it 8-2 and scored three in the top of the sixth to make it 8-5. The first came on a passed ball after Pleasant Plains loaded the bases with nobody out.
The second came on a fielder's choice and the third came on a steal of home.
But in the bottom of the sixth, the Wooden Shoes loaded the bases with back-to-back singles from Bloemer and Kayden Althoff, followed by a walk from Niebrugge.
Addis was able to drive in Bloemer to make it 9-5 and took advantage of an error by the Pleasant Plains shortstop to score Kayden Althoff to make it 10-5.
Those last runs proved to be all the difference, as Pleasant Plains loaded the bases with one out on a walk and two batters being hit by a pitch.
Pleasant Plains was able to get a pair of runs on a pair of balks to make it 10-7 and scored on a groundout to make it 10-8. But the Shoes were able to get out of it, getting a two-out fly out to end the game.
The Wooden Shoes fell to Harrisburg later in the day, 6-1.
Harrisburg was able to score a run in the top of the first. There was no scoring until the Wooden Shoes tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Addis.
Harrisburg's Javie Beal hit a 2-run home run to put Harrisburg back on top 3-1.
The Wooden Shoes were bale to get a ground out for the second out of the inning, but Harrisburg loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single. Harrisburg added one more on a wild pitch to make it 4-1, but left a pair in scoring position.
Harrisburg added to the lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI triple, as well as a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
Shelbyville 5, Altamont 4
The Shelbyville Rams defeated the Altamont Indians in walk-off fashion Saturday.
Altamont came out of the gate hot, loading the bases on singles from Kaden Eirhart and Mason Robinson and a walk to Jared Hammer.
Wyatt Phillips came through with a single to score Eirhart and courtesy runner Nathan Shepard to go up 2-0.
After a wakl to AJ Kopplin, Kienon Eirhart grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Hammer before Mason Winn was able to score on an error to make it 4-0 after the top of the first.
The Rams were able to get on the board on an RBI groundout following a double and a runner reaching after a dropped third strike and wasn't thrown out to make it 4-1.
The score remained the same until Shelbyville put a pair of runners on via walk with one out. They were able to bring a run home on an error on a ground ball to cut the lead in half at 4-2. They were able to get a bit closer in the bottom of the sixth when they put a pair of runners on with one out.
Both runners were able to advance on a passed ball. One run came in to score on a passed ball on the third pitch to Hawkins to make it 4-3.
After going down in order in the top of the seventh, the Rams loaded the bases on a HBP, followed by a pair of walks.
After a pitching change, the Indians allowed the Rams to score on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at four.
After an infield fly, the Rams hit a sacrifice fly to center, deep enough for the runner on third to tag up and score to win 5-4 on a walkoff.
Newton 4, Dieterich 1
The Newton Eagles took an early lead and never relinquished it in a win over Dieterich Saturday.
Ben Meinhart led off the game with a triple and came in to score when Einhorn grounded out to shortstop to make it 1-0.
Jake Rice doubled with one out and Will Geier homered to right to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Newton added to its lead when Geier homered for the second time on the afternoon to go up 4-0.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth, when Kaden Iffert drew a 1-out walk and came in to score on a double from Pete Britton to make it 4-1.
Geier earned the win on the mound, allowing one run over seven innings while striking out five.
Softball
Teutopolis 9, South Central 3
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated South Central in the first game of a double-header Saturday.
Lexie Niebrugge homered and had two RBI, while Emily Konkel had two RBI on the day as well.
Erin Althoff, Courtney Gibson and Daischa Piedra each drove in one.
Kily Malone hit a grand slam for South Central, finishing with four RBI. Sydnee Garrett drove in two, while Jaylyn Michel and Hailey Shuler each drove in one.
Gibson earned the win on the mound, allowing eight unearned runs while striking out and walking five.
In the second game of the double-header, South Central avenged the loss with an 11-1 win in five innings.
Laney Webster homered while driving in a team-high three RBIs. Malone drove in two, while Michel, Halle Smith, Garrett and Kayli Swift one on a solo home run.
Greenville 5, Altamont 3
The Altamont Lady Indians fell to Greenville Saturday.
Bailey Teasley drove in the game's first run with an RBI double to score Taylor Mette, who led off with a walk. Macey Christy doubled to drive in another run to make it 2-0 after one.
But Greenville scored a run in the top of the third to cut the lead in half, and one in the top of the fourth to tie the game. In the top of the fifth, Greenville plated three to take a 5-2 lead.
The Indians scored one in the bottom of the seventh, but wasn't enough, as Greenville took the win.
Soccer
Teutopolis 3, St. Anthony 0
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated St. Anthony in the last game of the season Saturday.
Derek Deters scored two goals and Jack Poelker scored one.
The Wooden Shoes finished the season at 5-10-1.
