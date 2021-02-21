The Newton Eagles go into the week of February 22 with 1 2-3 record.
They defeated North Clay in the opener with Aaron Einhorn scoring 19 points, with Mitchell Zumbahlen added 17 points, 15 of which came on three-pointers.
Evan Schafer scored 12 with four makes from the field and four makes at the free throw line.
Leo Weber added 10 points with five makes from the field.
“We didn’t really know what to expect with nobody around,” said Bierman. “We played well enough to win. We can defend, that’s one thing we’re going to hang our hat on. We can defend teams, we just need to make enough shots to win.”
They fell to Meridian the very next night, but by just seven points.
Einhorn had another good showing, scoring 21 points on eight makes from the field and one from three-point land.
Evan Schafer chipped in 15 on five makes from the field, one of which being a three. He was also perfect from the free throw line, going 4-for-4 on the night.
Mitchell Zumbahlen also scored 15 and had three makes from both two and three-point range.
Against Paris, the Eagles pulled out a one-point victory. Einhorn led with 13 and Schafer was right there with 10.
“We did enough to win,” Biermen said. “Evan hit a shot at the buzzer we drew up for him and he executed.”
But Mt. Carmel proved to be a taller task, falling behind by 14 in the first half. The Eagles were able to win the third quarter by three points, but was outscored 17-5 in the fourth quarter. Einhorn scored 17 on the night and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line. Zumbahlen added 11 points, while Ben Meinhart added eight and Schafer scored six.
“We’re trying to get to that level,” Bierman said after the team’s loss to St. Anthony. “We have guys that can get there, but not yet. These guys have been working hard. We’ll continue working hard.”
After being held to six points, Bierman talks on what St. Anthony did to contain Schafer
“They’re a physical team. They bodied him (Schafer) every chance they could get,” said Bierman. “We’re not very deep. We need some calls. They did a good job of staying in front of him and making it tough for him. Evan’s going to learn from this. He’s a really good ball player and will come out stronger.”
"The season goes quick. We sta
