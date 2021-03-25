The Newton Eagles are looking to build off their impressive performance Saturday, in which they defeated Little Illini Conference foe Red Hill 19-0.
Defense was the name of the game, like it has been for quite awhile under head coach Jason Fulton, who doubles as the defensive coordinator. They held Red Hill to just seven first downs on the day, and forced almost as many turnovers [5] not counting punts.
Ben Meinhart stole the show in the first game, finishing with a game-high six receptions 82 yards and two touchdowns. Meinhart also had an interception that he returned for 35 yards.
“It’s been a long time. It’s good to get back at it,” Meinhart said Saturday after the win. “We were definitely excited. We were waiting for this for a while now.”
Marshall Tarr was also impressive, playing both sides of the ball.
On offense, he was the primary backfield option; carrying 11 times for 48 yards and a touchdown, as well as six first downs, which helped Newton control time of possession . On the defensive end, he had a big fumble recovery.
Coming into the year, senior Aaron Einhorn had never played organized football. Despite far less preparation time than normal offseasons, Einhorn won the starting quarterback job. After throwing for two touchdowns, you would never guess it was his first time under center.
While the senior did have one interception in the game, Fulton and Meinhart liked what they saw from the first-time starter.
“Aaron who’s brand new and doesn’t know football like some of the others, he’s definitely learning on the go,” Fulton said.. “He was tremendous for doing this. It was impressive.”
“He’s done a really good job stepping in,” Meinhart said. “It’s just huge for him to come out here and get his first win when it’s tough to do especially when you haven’t played football before.”
While Fulton is happy for the kids and being able to play, he knows that it’s a long road ahead, even in a shortened season.
“We have to continue to build offensively, Fulton said. “Our defense is a strength, but it’s going to be a challenge to make sure we’re doing the right things on the defensive side. The offense has to get better, but that’s going to because we have such inexperienced guys who are going to get better. At some point we’re going to say six games isn’t enough, we want to keep playing.”
