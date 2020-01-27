The St. Elmo/Brownstown Eagles used a fast-paced transition offense Monday to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 72-38 in the first round of the National Trail Conference Tournament.
“We pushed the ball pretty well tonight with the pass,” said Eagles head coach Greg Feezel. “That’s one thing about us I thought we did. We looked ahead and that’s good that you do that, because the ball can fly through the air a lot faster than you can dribble it.”
Senior Andy Goldsborough started out strong for the Eagles, scoring the team’s first four points of the game, one basket coming in the post and the other on a putback.
He later hit a three in the final minute to help give his team a 24-5 lead after the first quarter. He scored eight points in the second quarter to give him 15 first-half points and would finish with as many.
“When [Goldsborough] gets everything in his mind ready to play, and he has been doing that here lately, is come to play every single night,” Feezel said. “He’s a good player. He always has been. When he gets it going like this, he’s fun to watch.
“Tonight I thought he had it going. A lot of focus there for him and he’s been offensive rebounding pretty well for us right now.”
The Eagles went into halftime up 47-14 and came out of the gate in the second half running, scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the half.
That’s when Bryton Pruett really made his mark on the fame, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the third.
“If I can get [Pruett] some open looks he’s pretty good at [scoring],” Feezel said. “But he’s been having to run the point a lot and that’s why we’ve got Gavyn Smith in there to do some of that work which will allow Bryton to get down the floor and do some things.
“Gavyn is aware and a pretty scrappy kid. He’s hard-nosed and works hard for us. That’s why he’s out there. We had to find a little extra speed for us. We’ve got some guys who can shoot it, we just had to get guys that can handle it and get shooters their shots.”
One number that didn’t sit well with Bobcats head coach Donovan Riley was the team’s 12 turnovers to St. Elmo/Brownstown’s four.
“We turned the ball over a lot,” Riley said. “The defensive effort wasn’t there tonight.”
The Bobcats did have a good stretch midway through the third however, with Kade Persinger scoring eight points, as well as Dakota Gray getting a layup to go with the hard contact. But the Bobcats still trailed 67-28 going into the final quarter of play.
With a running clock Daniel Lucas connected on his next three shots, as well as a putback from Seth Doty. But it proved to be far too much to overcome, with the Eagles earning the 72-38 win.
With such a young team, Riley hopes to see a better defensive effort from his team going forward.
“We just try and keep them encouraged,” Riley said. “Those sophomores come from a winning team in junior high. Most of it is turnovers and offensive rebounds.
“Last week, even though we took our thumpings against Altamont and South Central, I thought the defensive effort was there that wasn’t there tonight.”
The Eagles will next take on the St. Anthony Bulldogs at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
