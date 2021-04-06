The Newton Eagles blanked the Richland County Tigers Monday 5-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Ross Farley led the Eagles with two goals, while Carder Reich, Eli Weber and Gage Reynolds each scored a goal as well.
Weber assisted on three of the team's five goals, while Farley and Reynolds each had an assist.
Keeper Drew Buerster and the defensive back line of Luke Milliman, Leo Weber, Jacob Kaufman and Alex Bergbower put up their third clean sheet of the season.
Volleyball
Effingham 2, Mattoon 1
The Effingham Lady Hearts battled back to defeat the Green Wave of Mattoon Monday evening after dropping the first set 23-25.
They won the second set and third set by a score of 25-22.
Jacy Boatman had team-high 12 kills for the Lady Hearts, as well as 13 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Kennedy Sowell had six kills a block and two digs. Samantha Urch also had six kills and six digs, with a block and an ace.
Megan Ballman led the team with 14 assists and added an ace. Tori Budde had 10 assists and six digs.
Decatur St. Teresa 2, St. Anthony 0
The St. Anthony Bulldogs fell to Decatur St. Teresa Monday, 25-16, 25-13.
Taylor Ritz led the team with five kills, an ace and a block.
Lucy Fearday had four kills, while Ada Rozene had two, Andrea Rudophi and Kyra Swearingen each had one.
Swearingen led the Bulldogs with 11 assists, while Rozene led the team with two blocks.
Altamont 2, Clinton 0
The Altamont Lady Indians improved to 8-2 Monday with a win over Clinton 25-19, 25-17.
Taylor Mette and Brooke Runge each had five kills.
Mette added six digs, three assists and two aces. Runge had three blocks, a dig and an assist.
Olivia Eckhardt had six digs and an ace. Ellie McManaway had four kills, four digs and 19 assists.
Newton 2, Casey-Westfield 0
The Newton Lady Eagles defeated Casey-Westfield Monday to improve to 4-5 on the season (25-9, 25-23).
Jenna Ochs led the Lady Eagles with nine kills, while Taryn Johnson had four. Faith Shull and Ava Kessler each had three.
Lucy Chapman had 20 assists, Brooke Johnson had seven digs, while Jacey Parr had six. Allison Einhorn had five, and Chapman four.
