The National Trail Conference released its all-conference selections.
St. Anthony’s Jaccob Dust headline the list, taking home the conference’s Most Valuable Player award after also winning the conference tournament’s all-conference team.
Dust averaged a double-double, scoring 18.3 points per game while also securing 11.1 rebounds per night while helping his team to a 29-4 record and appearance in the Casey-Westfield sectional final.
Altamont’s athletic guard Aidan Jahraus was also named to the first team, averaging 17.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Also named to the first team was Trevor Roy of Neoga, Cole Niebrugge of Dieterich, Keenin Willshire of South Central, and Luke Fleener of North Clay.
Fleener averaged 13.1 points per game while helping North Clay to an appearance in the Bridgeport regional final.
Kaden Eirhart averaged 16.1 points per game while drilling 88 3-pointers on the season and shot 34 percent from distance and was named to the second team as a junior.
Eirhart and Jahraus helped guide the Indians to a 28-7 season, the most wins for an Altamont team since the team went 32-3 in the 1946-47 season.
Also making the second team was St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim and Jack Hoene. Also named to the list was Derek Kuhl of Dieterich, Tyson Jones of North Clay, and Neoga’s Paci McClure.
There were three honorable mentions named; Hunter Brandt of South Central, Gavan Wernsing, and Collin Hartke of Dieterich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.