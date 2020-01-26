“Dust Watch” continues for at least one more game. St. Anthony’s Jaccob Dust racked up 24 points, all 11 of St. Anthony’s first quarter tallies, as the Bulldogs roared past Charleston, 65-43 Saturday evening.
Bulldogs head coach Cody Rincker was more impressed with how Dust’s teammates performed.
“I have to credit our other guys – everybody but Jaccob in a sense. It would have been very easy to say ‘Hey, that’s not working let’s keep not shooting and give him the ball’. That’s not going to help us down the road,” he said. “Our other guys – (Jack) Hoene, (Kaden) Fearday, even (Aaron) Webb and (Kennan) Walsh – they kept playing their game . They shot the shots that were open. But they also did a good job of making sure to take a little longer before they shot those shots to give Jaccob a chance.”
Charleston’s Sam Bickford opened the scoring with a bucket 40 seconds into the game before Dust began his spree.
The 6-foot-seven senior bullied his way to the basket to tie the game and on the ensuing possession called for a pass from Hoene down to the low-post where he battled through a foul from Charleston’s zone defense that would double and often triple team him throughout the first half. Dust missed the first, but not the second, of two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.
Bickford once again scored for the Trojans getting Charleston within one.
Dust closed out the scoring for the Bulldogs going on a 8-0 run of his own, six to end the first quarter and two to start the second quarter giving them a 13-4 advantage. Webb scored on a layup, while Hoene made a fantastic bucket and added a free throw from a foul on the play before Dust would add his 15th and 16th points.
Senior Issac Miller would give the Trojans a second quarter spurt adding two threes and a 2 to get Charleston as close as 30-15 which would be as close as they would get the rest of the game as St. Anthony would pull away.
Charleston, who shot poorly in the first half which contributed to their 36-18 halftime deficit, was only 33 percent from the field.
“I thought we played a complete game offensively from that aspect. We were more disciplined. We didn’t shoot too quick. We gave him a chance to get open. I thought it was a great game,” Rincker said.
Dust finished six points shy of 1000.
“Jaccob – he had a night,” Rincker said. “He’s been playing like a senior all year. He’s getting to the point now that he’s realizing, ‘Hey there’s not a lot of teams out there than can guard me...as long as I’m patient and disciplined and strong with it, I can do a lot of things.’”
Fearday, whose hot hand has been key since the beginning of the year, was aggressive to the hoop finishing the game with 13 points.
Rincker was overjoyed with Fearday’s performance.
“Fearday eventually got his kickout. If we can get that Kaden Fearday who steps up to make shots and brings that dynamic...who do you leave open?” he said.
The coach said he anticipated a closer game because Charleston has good offensive weapons.
“I felt like it was going to be a tighter game to be honest. Charleston has a lot of good shooters,” Rincker said. “ If they got hot in their gym, but with Jaccob’s performance in the first quarter being able to do what he wanted, it took some wind out of their sails.”
Overall, Rincker thought the Bulldogs performance was the best he’s seen all year.
“I was very pleased with the way we found the middle. We were disciplined and determined. Jaccob found his rebounds when we missed shots. It was 20-8 at halftime. We owned the glass. It wasn’t because we were bigger and more athletic, we went and found people(to box out).”
Dust finished the game with 10 rebounds to go with his 24 points.
The Bulldogs have been playing noticeably improved between the first half of the season and now one month into the second.
“We’re playing more disciplined. That’s what we’ve been preaching all week,” he said. “I keep telling them that’s whats going to get us over the hump. There’s a lot of good teams out there. They’re going to scout us and we’re not going to be able to run roughshod over everybody.
“That’s what separates good from great is sometimes effort and ability and what separates great from the elite is detail and discipline. If we get those two things down, we have a great chance.”
“Dust Watch” continues Tuesday as the Bulldogs face the play-in winner of the St. Elmo/Brownstown versus Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City game at the National Trail Conference tournament.
For the Bulldogs who stand at 17-3, Dust had 24, Fearday had 13, Hoene had 10, Webb had 6, Walsh and Jack Elder had 4, and Connor Walk and James Schuette finished with 2.
For Charleston who stand at 8-10 and will face Sullivan Tuesday, Issac Miller finished with 16 points, Cade Landrus had 7, Sam Bickford and Luke Bell both had six, Lane Harrell and Caleb Hurst had three, and Jaksen Braun finished with two.
