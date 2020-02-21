The St. Anthony Bulldogs used double-digit scoring from Jaccob Dust (20) and Aaron Webb (12) to help defeat the Casey-Westfield Warriors Friday evening 48-42.
Kaden Fearday added seven points, while Jack Hoene scored five. Logan Antrim and Jack Elder each scored two.
Up next, the Bulldogs await their matchup for Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Red Hill (Bridgeport) Regional semifinal.
Effingham 69, Mattoon 58
The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a 24-point outing from Parker Wolfe to help defeat the Green Wave of Mattoon in an Apollo Conference matchup.
Wolfe was 8-of-10 from the floor including 7-of-9 from three.
Nate Thompson scored 14 points, Max Woelfer scored 10. Drew Thompson added nine, Jacob Stoneburner seven, Tate Niebrugge three and Dylan Ritz two.
Woodlawn 48, Teutopolis 47
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes came up just short in its comeback attempt against Woodlawn Friday.
The Wooden Shoes trailed 40-28 going into the fourth quarter after scoring just seven points in the first half, but the Wooden Shoes offense came to life, outscoring Woodlawn 19-8 in the fourth.
Evan Wermert led the Wooden Shoes with 11 points, while Jordan Hardiek and Mitch Hardiek each scored 10.
Luke Ungrund scored seven, Evan Addis scored three. Matthew Deters, Max Niebrugge and Brock Deters each scored two.
Dieterich 71, Patoka 60
The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich used a 21-point performance from Bryce Budde to help defeat the Patoka Friday.
Collin Hartke and Cole Niebrugge each scored 13 points.
Pete Britton scored 11 and Derek Kuhl scored 10. Jack Westendorf added three.
