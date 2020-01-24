St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker lamented about his teams offensive woes against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday night in a 59-24 win against the Hatchets.
“It was ugly offensively. We didn’t shoot the ball well, said Rincker. “ We ran our stuff we just didn’t make shots. Credit Windsor/Stew-Stras for that. Their defensive scheme with the triangle and two just threw our rhythm off.”
St. Anthony’s Jaccob Dust, who is 30 points shy of 1000, helped the Bulldogs race out to a 31-13 halftime lead with 11.
“We got good looks in the first half, we just didn’t make them,” he said.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a bucket from Jack Hoene before a Dust hit a bucket, missing the free throw, pushing their lead to 34-13
WSS’ Gavin Wernsing got the Hatchets on the board with a bucket 3 minutes into the third before Dust answered with a reverse layup and taking a foul.
The 6’5” senior made the ensuing free throw to extend the lead to 39-15.
While an inexperienced Hatchets squad defended well, the Bulldogs’ 46-19 third quarter lead was too much to come back from.
“It threw our shooters off, therefore it contributed to the poor shooting. In the second half, once we ramped up the pressure defensively, we built our lead which helped us offensively,” Rincker said.
Rincker said the Bulldogs were stymied with a defense they don’t normally see or practice against.
“We got a little frustrated with the triangle and two and tried to do too much. I think game by game we’ll bounce back tomorrow,” Rincker said. “I think in that situation again shots will go in we’ll bust them out of the triangle and two earlier.
Rincker noted how road games aren’t always pretty and hopes the team bounces back against Charleston.
“You saw what happens when you go on the road it gets uglier,” he said. “We go on the road tomorrow night at 3A school who’s done some winning and losing. We have to make sure that we’re rested and mentally prepared.”
Keenan Walsh, continuing to start for the Bulldogs’ injured Logan Antrim, looked solid.
He (Kennan Walsh) comes in and handles the ball really well. He plays good defense,” Rincker said. “ I’d like to see that jumper fall, but the more he hits, the more it will. He gives us really good minutes with Logan out.”
Kaden Fearday, who’s had a spectacular second half of the season, broke out with 9 points against the Hatchets by attacking the basket.
“I think he’s playing with confidence. He realizes he can do it,” Rincker said. “We need him to do it. When he makes shots and scores six to ten points, we’re even tougher. He’s just got to keep working.
“I like what I saw from him. Between he and Elder, when we get the production out of them like we did tonight, that’s huge.”
For St. Anthony, Jaccob Dust had 18, Kaden Fearday had 9, Jack Hoene and Kennan Walsh both had six, Aaron Webb had 5, Jack Elder had 4, and Connor Walk, Eli Moore, and Grant Nuxoll each had 2.
For Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Gavan Wernsing led Hatchets scorers with 10, six other Hatchets were in single digits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.