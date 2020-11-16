The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County from July through October.

July 1 — Desire Haston of Effingham and Amanda (Fairbanks) Haston of Shelbyville

July 2 — Andrew Westendorf of Effingham and Tiffany (Stortzum) Westendorf of Effingham

July 8 — Travis Lister of Ingraham and Amanda (Miller) Lister of Effingham

July 13 — Dennis Morrison of Altamont and Melody (Smith) Morrison of Altamont

July 14 — Steven Grubaugh of Altamont and Tiffany (Tucker) Grubaugh of Altamont

John Rardin of Charleston and Heather (Ealy) Rardin of Effingham

July 16 — Travis Lidy of Dieterich and Rebecca Lidy of Lerna

July 22 — Ronnie Klitzing of Altamont and Sherry (Guthrie) Klitzing of Effingham

July 23 — Benjamin Poe of Effingham and Amanda (Fleming) Poe of Effingham

James Prather of Vandalia and Amanda (Stone) Prather of Altamont

Nathanial Wright of Springhill, Florida, and Casey (Kearney) Wright of Effingham

July 27 — Jennifer (Burgholzer) Rodman of Effingham and Daniel Rodman of Effingham

Kevin O'Guinn of Newport, North Carolina, and Jaclyn (Blythe) O'Guinn of Effingham

July 29 — Richard Poe of Dieterich and Lorenetta (Martin) Poe of Dieterich

July 30 — Israel Lua of Munci, Indiana, and Kathy (Jones) Llano of Mason

Aug. 10 — Gregory Rice of Collinsville and Krystal Heaton of Altamont

Aug. 11 — Alex Hutchison of Beecher City and Astrid Reyes of Effingham

Aug. 12 — Anthony Corca of St. Louis and Stacey (Barker) Corca of Shelbyville

Aug. 17 — Kenton Ort of Mason and Kelsey (Blythe) Ort of Effingham

Aug. 19 — Austin Koester of Effingham and Tiara (Hunter) Koester of Effingham

Aug. 24 — Braden Hendrickson of St. Elmo and Fallon (Reisner) Hendrickson of Hoyleton

Sept. 8 — Brandon Bierman of Watson and Natasha (Montz) Bierman of Charleston

Sept. 9 — Aaron Jansen of Effingham and Billi (Esker) Jansen of Effingham

Sept. 10 — Stephanie (Jewett) Lidy of Effingham and Adam Lidy of Effingham

Sept. 11 — Amanda (Beccue) Youngblood of Effingham and Andrew Youngblood of Effingham

Sept. 14 — William Bellville of Mason and Angela (Davis) Bellville of Mason

Sept. 15 — Alan Clayton of Sigel and Jessica (Hartke) Clayton of Effingham

Sept. 29 — Blake Graves of Rankin and Catherine (Pugsley) Graves of Beecher City

Oct. 5 — Sandy (Thompson) Myers of Effingham and Jason Myers of Effingham

Weldon Dunston of Effingham and Dawn (Willenborg) Dunston of Effingham

Oct. 15 — Corey Byrum of Greenup and Amy (Loesche) Byrum of Altamont

Katie Fehrenbacher of Olney and Andrew Robards of Newton

Renee (Slifer) Deters of Teutopolis and Lee Deters of Teutopolis

Oct. 20 — Nathan Tipsword of Charleston and Kimberly (Meyer) Tipsword of Jewett

Hillary (Hollingsworth) Sedam of St. Elmo and Joshua Sedam of Altamont

Oct. 27 — Jamie (Beaty) Irwin of Effingham and Michael Irwin of Effingham

Oct. 28 — Julie (Doedtman) Kulesza of Effingham and Matthew Kulesza of Effingham

Boone Baker of Neoga and Jessica Baker of Effingham

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you