The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County from July through October.
July 1 — Desire Haston of Effingham and Amanda (Fairbanks) Haston of Shelbyville
July 2 — Andrew Westendorf of Effingham and Tiffany (Stortzum) Westendorf of Effingham
July 8 — Travis Lister of Ingraham and Amanda (Miller) Lister of Effingham
July 13 — Dennis Morrison of Altamont and Melody (Smith) Morrison of Altamont
July 14 — Steven Grubaugh of Altamont and Tiffany (Tucker) Grubaugh of Altamont
John Rardin of Charleston and Heather (Ealy) Rardin of Effingham
July 16 — Travis Lidy of Dieterich and Rebecca Lidy of Lerna
July 22 — Ronnie Klitzing of Altamont and Sherry (Guthrie) Klitzing of Effingham
July 23 — Benjamin Poe of Effingham and Amanda (Fleming) Poe of Effingham
James Prather of Vandalia and Amanda (Stone) Prather of Altamont
Nathanial Wright of Springhill, Florida, and Casey (Kearney) Wright of Effingham
July 27 — Jennifer (Burgholzer) Rodman of Effingham and Daniel Rodman of Effingham
Kevin O'Guinn of Newport, North Carolina, and Jaclyn (Blythe) O'Guinn of Effingham
July 29 — Richard Poe of Dieterich and Lorenetta (Martin) Poe of Dieterich
July 30 — Israel Lua of Munci, Indiana, and Kathy (Jones) Llano of Mason
Aug. 10 — Gregory Rice of Collinsville and Krystal Heaton of Altamont
Aug. 11 — Alex Hutchison of Beecher City and Astrid Reyes of Effingham
Aug. 12 — Anthony Corca of St. Louis and Stacey (Barker) Corca of Shelbyville
Aug. 17 — Kenton Ort of Mason and Kelsey (Blythe) Ort of Effingham
Aug. 19 — Austin Koester of Effingham and Tiara (Hunter) Koester of Effingham
Aug. 24 — Braden Hendrickson of St. Elmo and Fallon (Reisner) Hendrickson of Hoyleton
Sept. 8 — Brandon Bierman of Watson and Natasha (Montz) Bierman of Charleston
Sept. 9 — Aaron Jansen of Effingham and Billi (Esker) Jansen of Effingham
Sept. 10 — Stephanie (Jewett) Lidy of Effingham and Adam Lidy of Effingham
Sept. 11 — Amanda (Beccue) Youngblood of Effingham and Andrew Youngblood of Effingham
Sept. 14 — William Bellville of Mason and Angela (Davis) Bellville of Mason
Sept. 15 — Alan Clayton of Sigel and Jessica (Hartke) Clayton of Effingham
Sept. 29 — Blake Graves of Rankin and Catherine (Pugsley) Graves of Beecher City
Oct. 5 — Sandy (Thompson) Myers of Effingham and Jason Myers of Effingham
Weldon Dunston of Effingham and Dawn (Willenborg) Dunston of Effingham
Oct. 15 — Corey Byrum of Greenup and Amy (Loesche) Byrum of Altamont
Katie Fehrenbacher of Olney and Andrew Robards of Newton
Renee (Slifer) Deters of Teutopolis and Lee Deters of Teutopolis
Oct. 20 — Nathan Tipsword of Charleston and Kimberly (Meyer) Tipsword of Jewett
Hillary (Hollingsworth) Sedam of St. Elmo and Joshua Sedam of Altamont
Oct. 27 — Jamie (Beaty) Irwin of Effingham and Michael Irwin of Effingham
Oct. 28 — Julie (Doedtman) Kulesza of Effingham and Matthew Kulesza of Effingham
Boone Baker of Neoga and Jessica Baker of Effingham
