The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the months of December, January, February, March, April and May:

2019

Dec. 5 — Michael Nottingham of Shelbyville and Sandra (Reynolds) Nottingham of Effingham

Dec. 10 — Keith Johnson and Cheri (Goss) Johnson of Dieterich

Dec. 13 — Neil Cooper of Teutopolis and Virginia (Beckman) Cooper of Teutopolis

Dec. 16 — Tasha (Wagoner) Beck of Effingham and Justin Beck of Effingham

Dec. 17 — Mary Vandeventer of Forest City, North Carolina, and Ross Vandeventer of Effingham

Dec. 19 — Justin Lee of Effingham and Kristy (Cagel) Lee of Altamont

Dec. 20 — Jason Kurtenbach of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Spring Roley of Watson

Dec. 23 — Emily (Detert) Steuernagel of Ballwin, Missouri, and James Steuernagel of Altamont

Dec. 27 — Randall Turner of Effingham and Rebecca (Meek) Turner of Effingham

Michael McCoy of Farina and Marlena (Higgenbotham) McCoy of Watson

Meghan (Apke) Anders of Effingham and Chase Anders of Effingham

2020

Jan. 21 — Tyler Stewart of Effingham and Bridgett (Sears) Stewart of Effingham

Feb. 12 — Rose (Bartels) Timmons of Beecher City and Jason Timmons of Beecher City

Feb. 14 — Jenni (Lee) Newlin of Effingham and Richard Newlin of Edgewood

Kyle Williams of Paducah, Kentucky, and Christian (Rector) Williams of Effingham

Feb. 26 — Taylor (Kistler) Hall of Teutopolis and Andrew Hall of Montrose

March 9 — Samantha (Seany) Lofton of Martinsville and William Lofton of Effingham

March 10 — John James of Watson and Jessica (Will) James of Effingham

March 13 — James Aitken of Beecher City and Nancy (Brown) Aitken of Beecher City

March 16 — Rafael Carrizosa-Palma of Effingham and Christy (Alling) Carrizosa of Shumway

Elizabeth (Brown) Hartke of Beecher City and Steven Hartke of Beecher City

March 24 — Brennan Heuerman of Teutopolis and Hayley (Moone) Heuerman of Effingham

April 22 — Shelby (Kinsey) Clark of Bloomington, Indiana, and Joshua Clark of Effingham

May 12 — William Brandenburg of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mona (Ricketts) Brandenburg of Mason

May 19 — Jodi (Wente) Durre of Effingham and Jason Durre of Effingham

Deadra (Cameron) Kline of Effingham and Lucas Kline of Effingham

May 21 — Troy Sparrow of Effingham and Sheila (Feldhake) Sparrow of Shumway