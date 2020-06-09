The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the months of December, January, February, March, April and May:
2019
Dec. 5 — Michael Nottingham of Shelbyville and Sandra (Reynolds) Nottingham of Effingham
Dec. 10 — Keith Johnson and Cheri (Goss) Johnson of Dieterich
Dec. 13 — Neil Cooper of Teutopolis and Virginia (Beckman) Cooper of Teutopolis
Dec. 16 — Tasha (Wagoner) Beck of Effingham and Justin Beck of Effingham
Dec. 17 — Mary Vandeventer of Forest City, North Carolina, and Ross Vandeventer of Effingham
Dec. 19 — Justin Lee of Effingham and Kristy (Cagel) Lee of Altamont
Dec. 20 — Jason Kurtenbach of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Spring Roley of Watson
Dec. 23 — Emily (Detert) Steuernagel of Ballwin, Missouri, and James Steuernagel of Altamont
Dec. 27 — Randall Turner of Effingham and Rebecca (Meek) Turner of Effingham
Michael McCoy of Farina and Marlena (Higgenbotham) McCoy of Watson
Meghan (Apke) Anders of Effingham and Chase Anders of Effingham
2020
Jan. 21 — Tyler Stewart of Effingham and Bridgett (Sears) Stewart of Effingham
Feb. 12 — Rose (Bartels) Timmons of Beecher City and Jason Timmons of Beecher City
Feb. 14 — Jenni (Lee) Newlin of Effingham and Richard Newlin of Edgewood
Kyle Williams of Paducah, Kentucky, and Christian (Rector) Williams of Effingham
Feb. 26 — Taylor (Kistler) Hall of Teutopolis and Andrew Hall of Montrose
March 9 — Samantha (Seany) Lofton of Martinsville and William Lofton of Effingham
March 10 — John James of Watson and Jessica (Will) James of Effingham
March 13 — James Aitken of Beecher City and Nancy (Brown) Aitken of Beecher City
March 16 — Rafael Carrizosa-Palma of Effingham and Christy (Alling) Carrizosa of Shumway
Elizabeth (Brown) Hartke of Beecher City and Steven Hartke of Beecher City
March 24 — Brennan Heuerman of Teutopolis and Hayley (Moone) Heuerman of Effingham
April 22 — Shelby (Kinsey) Clark of Bloomington, Indiana, and Joshua Clark of Effingham
May 12 — William Brandenburg of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mona (Ricketts) Brandenburg of Mason
May 19 — Jodi (Wente) Durre of Effingham and Jason Durre of Effingham
Deadra (Cameron) Kline of Effingham and Lucas Kline of Effingham
May 21 — Troy Sparrow of Effingham and Sheila (Feldhake) Sparrow of Shumway
