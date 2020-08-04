The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the month of June:

June 4 — Ronda (Golden) Flowers and Marshall Flowers

Hannah (Golden) Kollmann of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Taylor Kollmann of Altamont

June 10 — Jason Schaubert of Salem and Jodi (Hord) Schaubert of Effingham

June 26 — Mason Flowers of Effingham and Brooke (Sidwell) Flowers of Effingham

June 29 — Matthew Hall of Altamont and Alexis Hall of Effingham

Garrett Shoemaker of Effingham and Lori (Vasquez) Shoemaker of Effingham

