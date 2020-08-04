The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County during the month of June:
June 4 — Ronda (Golden) Flowers and Marshall Flowers
Hannah (Golden) Kollmann of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Taylor Kollmann of Altamont
June 10 — Jason Schaubert of Salem and Jodi (Hord) Schaubert of Effingham
June 26 — Mason Flowers of Effingham and Brooke (Sidwell) Flowers of Effingham
June 29 — Matthew Hall of Altamont and Alexis Hall of Effingham
Garrett Shoemaker of Effingham and Lori (Vasquez) Shoemaker of Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.