The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County from November through March.

Nov. 2 — Brena (Buening) Kuhns of Effingham and Dylan Kuhns of Effingham

Nov. 10 — Heaven (Davis) Smith of Effingham and Todd Smith of Effingham

Nov. 23 — Neil Stuckey of Effingham and Lanette (Wendte) Stuckey of Effingham

Cynthia (Wiseman) Fulk of Altamont and Robert Fulk of Effingham

Dec. 2 — Joshua Stortzum of Effingham and Rachel (Kemme) Stortzum of Effingham

Dec. 3 — Thomas Stewart and Brandi (Parks) Stewart

Dec. 16 — Robert Pullen of Effingham and Cristy (Gilpin) Pullen of Effingham

Dec. 18 — Vicki (Fender) Elder of Altamont and Robert Elder of Effingham

Dec. 22 — Robert Brown and Brenda (Hewing) Brown

Jan. 21 — Tyler Gibbs and Ashly (Michl) Gibbs

Kameron Koester and Chelsea Poe

Jan. 25 — Joshua Rowlands of Hillsbroro and Amanda (Sparling) Rowlands of Effingham

Jan. 28 — Johnny King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Trishia (Heynen) Mays of Effingham

Feb. 1 — Creg Osborne of Effingham and Courtney (Sempsrott) Osborne of Danville

Leslie (Smith) Sanders of Effingham and Douglas Sanders of Effingham

Feb. 4 — Kathy (Kyle) Etherton of Beecher City and Paul Etherton of Effingham

Feb. 10 — Merrill Lawrence of Effingham and Emily (Logsdon) Lawrence of Mason

Feb. 18 — David Carey of Effingham and Kiaya (Loy) Carey of Effingham

Feb. 24 — Douglas Walk of Teutopolis and Denise (Hoene) Walk of Teutopolis

March 2 — Gina (Anderson) Lytle of Brownstown and William Lytle of Brownstown

March 3 — Joseph Brummer of Effingham and Tina (Bierman) Brummer of Effingham

March 10 — Brett Hefner of Effingham and Kamala (Temples) Hefner of Effingham

March 11 — Jill (Jasper) Marxman of Effingham and Brian Marxman of Effingham

March 15 — Daphne (Bible) McCormack of Effingham and Jason McCormack of Effingham

March 18 — Jesse Plummer of Findlay and Caitlin (Walsh) Plummer of Effingham

March 22 — Lisa (Nelson) Lawrence and Thomas Lawrence

Gregory Settle of Effingham and Amanda (Spitzer) Settle of Effingham

March 24 — Ginger Workman of Flora and Troy Workman of Effingham

