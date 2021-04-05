The following dissolutions of marriage or civil union judgments were granted in Effingham County from November through March.
Nov. 2 — Brena (Buening) Kuhns of Effingham and Dylan Kuhns of Effingham
Nov. 10 — Heaven (Davis) Smith of Effingham and Todd Smith of Effingham
Nov. 23 — Neil Stuckey of Effingham and Lanette (Wendte) Stuckey of Effingham
Cynthia (Wiseman) Fulk of Altamont and Robert Fulk of Effingham
Dec. 2 — Joshua Stortzum of Effingham and Rachel (Kemme) Stortzum of Effingham
Dec. 3 — Thomas Stewart and Brandi (Parks) Stewart
Dec. 16 — Robert Pullen of Effingham and Cristy (Gilpin) Pullen of Effingham
Dec. 18 — Vicki (Fender) Elder of Altamont and Robert Elder of Effingham
Dec. 22 — Robert Brown and Brenda (Hewing) Brown
Jan. 21 — Tyler Gibbs and Ashly (Michl) Gibbs
Kameron Koester and Chelsea Poe
Jan. 25 — Joshua Rowlands of Hillsbroro and Amanda (Sparling) Rowlands of Effingham
Jan. 28 — Johnny King of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Trishia (Heynen) Mays of Effingham
Feb. 1 — Creg Osborne of Effingham and Courtney (Sempsrott) Osborne of Danville
Leslie (Smith) Sanders of Effingham and Douglas Sanders of Effingham
Feb. 4 — Kathy (Kyle) Etherton of Beecher City and Paul Etherton of Effingham
Feb. 10 — Merrill Lawrence of Effingham and Emily (Logsdon) Lawrence of Mason
Feb. 18 — David Carey of Effingham and Kiaya (Loy) Carey of Effingham
Feb. 24 — Douglas Walk of Teutopolis and Denise (Hoene) Walk of Teutopolis
March 2 — Gina (Anderson) Lytle of Brownstown and William Lytle of Brownstown
March 3 — Joseph Brummer of Effingham and Tina (Bierman) Brummer of Effingham
March 10 — Brett Hefner of Effingham and Kamala (Temples) Hefner of Effingham
March 11 — Jill (Jasper) Marxman of Effingham and Brian Marxman of Effingham
March 15 — Daphne (Bible) McCormack of Effingham and Jason McCormack of Effingham
March 18 — Jesse Plummer of Findlay and Caitlin (Walsh) Plummer of Effingham
March 22 — Lisa (Nelson) Lawrence and Thomas Lawrence
Gregory Settle of Effingham and Amanda (Spitzer) Settle of Effingham
March 24 — Ginger Workman of Flora and Troy Workman of Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.