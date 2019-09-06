The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a panel discussion about homelessness and how it affects the Effingham area, Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
According to EndHomelessness.org: “homelessness in in Illinois is down 19% since 2014, but in south central Illinois 92 people on any given night are still homeless”
Join local advocates and experts in homelessness to learn more about this issue. Guest panelists will include: Tyrone Harvey with Family Life Center, Outreach Director Cindy Mayer with CEFS, Sister Carol Beckermann with Catholic Charities and Angela Reeter Area 5 Lead Homeless Liaison with Regional Office of Education #3.
Panelists will discuss how homelessness affects those who experience it, how homelessness impacts our community, how our community handles homelessness and how our community can help.
Registration is required for this free event.
To register go online to www.effinghamlibrary.org or call the library (217) 342-2464 x. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.