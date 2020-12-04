Dieterich’s Matthew Hunzinger has decided to further his academic and athletic careers next year at Kaskaskia College in Centralia.
“[Hunzinger] is a player that’s very versatile,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “He can play many different positions and he’s good at all of them. I think he’s played about six or seven positions for us.
“His flexibility is good because when you reach the college level, you may have been a shortstop all your life, but you might have to become a second baseman really quickly. If they need a catcher he can do it. If they need a left fielder he can do it. And I know he played shortstop in the summer.”
Hunzinger has been an integral part of the middle of Dieterich’s lineup. As a sophomore, Hunzinger hit .353 in the spring season, tying for the team lead in doubles with five and belted a home run as well.
“He can hit for power and has extremely good plate vision,” Krumwiede said. “He takes a lot of walks and doesn’t strike out very much. He just doesn’t really get himself out. When he’s in a hitter’s count, if he centers the ball up he’s going to hit it a long way or really hard.
“As his coach, I stand at third base for every game of his high school career, and I never think he’s going to get himself out. Even if he’s down in the count, I still think he’s going to have the right approach at the plate to get it done. Pitchers are going to have to make good pitches to get him out.”
During his junior year, Hunzinger made the decision to focus exclusively on baseball, giving up basketball.
“It was something he and his family had talked about,” Krumwiede said. “I think he was looking at his future and he wanted to play college baseball. That was his No. 1 thing. He started to put himself in position to excel even more in high school baseball to make himself more marketable at the next level.”
Since then Hunzinger’s junior spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. He was able to play some baseball in the summer playing for the Commodores out of Decatur. They were able to take part in tournaments out of state in places like Cincinnati and on the campus of Southeast Missouri State.
While playing however, Hunzinger suffered an injury to his Patellar Tendon. Hunzinger attempted to play on it, but only was able to play in three games before needing surgery and ending his fall season. He went 2-for-8 with an RBI.
“As a hitter he throws right and bats left, which gives him an advantage,” Krumwiede said. “He’s had year after year of success with us. Hopefully we play in the spring so he doesn’t end his season sitting on the bench.”
