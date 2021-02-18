Dieterich Girls Basketball Roster 
 NameYear 
Cortney Brummer 10 
Maci Niemerg 10 
Kinley Parish 10 
Emily Bloemer 10 12 
Madilyn Brummer 11 11 
Miley Britton 13 
Brooke Locey 14 12 
Morgan Esker 15 11 
Kaitlyn Boerngen 20 11 
Faith Aherin 21 12 
Eva Meinhart 22 
Riby Westendorf 23 
Laurie Brummer 24 10 
Olivia Brummer 25 
Hailey McWhorter 31 
Dieterich Girls Basketball Schedule 
 DateOpponent Time 
2/4 VS Neoga L 63-27 N/A 
2/5 @ Newton L 40-24 N/A 
2/8 VS North Clay L 64-50 N/A 
2/11 @ St. Anthony L 48-35N/A 
2/13 @ Shelbyville L 74-57 N/A 
2/16 @ Teutopolis CanceledN/A 
2/18 VS Brownstown/St. Elmo 6 p.m. 
2/20 @ Flora 10 a.m. 
2/22 @ South Central 6:15 p.m. 
2/23 VS Robinson 6 p.m. 
2/25 @ Windsor/Stew-Stras 6 p.m. 
3/1 VS Altamont 6 p.m. 
3/2 @ Oblong 6:15 p.m. 
3/4 @ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 6 p.m. 
3/8 TBA TBA 
3/11 NTC Shootout TBA 

