|Name
|#
|Year
|Cortney Brummer
|2
|10
|Maci Niemerg
|4
|10
|Kinley Parish
|5
|10
|Emily Bloemer
|10
|12
|Madilyn Brummer
|11
|11
|Miley Britton
|13
|9
|Brooke Locey
|14
|12
|Morgan Esker
|15
|11
|Kaitlyn Boerngen
|20
|11
|Faith Aherin
|21
|12
|Eva Meinhart
|22
|9
|Riby Westendorf
|23
|9
|Laurie Brummer
|24
|10
|Olivia Brummer
|25
|9
|Hailey McWhorter
|31
|9
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/4
|VS Neoga L 63-27
|N/A
|2/5
|@ Newton L 40-24
|N/A
|2/8
|VS North Clay L 64-50
|N/A
|2/11
|@ St. Anthony L 48-35
|N/A
|2/13
|@ Shelbyville L 74-57
|N/A
|2/16
|@ Teutopolis Canceled
|N/A
|2/18
|VS Brownstown/St. Elmo
|6 p.m.
|2/20
|@ Flora
|10 a.m.
|2/22
|@ South Central
|6:15 p.m.
|2/23
|VS Robinson
|6 p.m.
|2/25
|@ Windsor/Stew-Stras
|6 p.m.
|3/1
|VS Altamont
|6 p.m.
|3/2
|@ Oblong
|6:15 p.m.
|3/4
|@ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
|6 p.m.
|3/8
|TBA
|TBA
|3/11
|NTC Shootout
|TBA
