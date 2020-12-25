Usually around this time of year, Dieterich athletic director Donetta Ohnesorge is used to the stress that comes with the holidays.
Not just Christmas for her family, but hosting two holiday tournaments simultaneously. It was even tougher when she still coached the Movin’ Maroons girls basketball team on top of hosting two tournaments. But even before her role as AD, basketball was synonymous with Christmas.
“It’s been my life ever since being at Dieterich,” said Ohnesorge. “Even before we started the girls tournament here, there was always a tournament here or there to watch during Christmastime. It was a little stressful at times. I’ll never forget the time we had a little bit of a snowfall at night, they got it worse in some places. We were doing a shootaround in the morning and I got a call telling me two teams could not make it because administration wouldn’t allow them to come.
“Being athletic director took me away from the coaching aspect, but that’s where having good reliable assistant coaches would always play out. There was always something extra doing both, but it was enjoyable. My two girls basically grew up over at Dieterich. But you just keep going with the flow. That’s what they were accustomed to and what I was accustomed to my whole life.”
Former Dieterich player Callaway Campton recalls what it was like playing in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament and what it meant playing at that time of year.
“Basketball is something that I hold very close to me and something that all basketball players in the area hold close,” Campton said. “The holidays are always a great time of the year. Families get together for holidays and celebrate. Families also get together to go and watch their kids, grandkids, or nephews go and play. Both are ways to bring families together and celebrate. Whether it be for a certain team or for the certain holiday.”.
Whether it was working concessions between games, 50/50 raffles, or sitting in the bleachers together, Ohnesorge said that it was a great time for teambuilding.
“I think it definitely helped,” Ohnesorge said. “It brings you closer when you’re together, no doubt about it. With my teams, I always stressed that they could work in shifts, but that I expected them to watch as many games as possible. They would come get me if anything went wrong.
“It helped them to bond, not just with me and my assistant, but with each other. They made their classrooms their home for three days. It was good memories for everyone.”
Campton says that being with his teammates over that long of a period over so many days helped the team building as well, but wishes he could have helped win a championship as a senior.
“Spending time with the basketball family is crucial for team success,” said Campton. “Your team needs to have that chemistry of knowing where everyone is on the court, and know how everyone plays. My team definitely had that we grew up playing with each other on every level. We played strong throughout the tournament, but we fell short in the championship to the Nick Cohorst lead Newton Eagles team.”
Ohnesorge looks back at the fun she had with her players while saying every group she’s had has been different, but always fun.
“I had a bunch of groups that would cook, bring food in,” Ohnesorge said. “I think eating too much made them not want to get up and down the floor and I’d wonder if they would get sick on the floor, on top of the Christmas food. It’s all good memories and the memories we made with each other were good times.
“On the court, there was an Arcola game that we came from behind. I don’t even know if we had double digits at halftime. But we came back, poured it on them and ended up with the win. I’ve never seen such a poor shooting team as what we were in the first half. And that first time we had the girls tournament in 2005. It was such a good atmosphere in our gym.”
In terms of his favorite memories, Campton offered two that stand out in his mind.
“On the court would have to be the first game we played in the holiday tournament my senior year,” said Campton. “We beat Oblong to get the school’s 1,000th win, also my friend Tyler Higgs dunked it so hard that he broke the trophy case that game.
“Off the court would be right after that game me and Tyler Higgs went out to eat in Effingham and we ended up accidentally locking my keys in my car so we had to wait for hours for someone to come and get us, so we could get ready for our game that evening.”
