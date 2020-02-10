The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a 21-point night from from Andrea Bierman to help defeat the Ramsey Rams Monday 71-53 at the IHSA Class 1A Effingham (St. Anthony) Regional.
Bierman got off to a hot start, scoring 15 of her 21 in the first half. Brooke Locey added 10 points, while Kaitlyn Boerngen and Kyla Johnson scored nine.
Faith Aherin, Madilyn Brummer and Emily Bloemer each added six.
Up next, the Movin’ Maroons will take on host St. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In the first game of the night, the Cumberland Lady Pirates defeated Red Hill 51-38.
Stormy Robinson led the Lady Pirates with 23 points, with 17 coming in the second and fourth quarters.
Sage Carr added 14 points while Zoe Mitchell scored nine.
Abigail Becker added three points while Morgan Scott added two.
Up next, the Lady Pirates will take on the regional’s No. 1 seed in the Altamont Lady Indians at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
