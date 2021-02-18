 Dieterich Boys Basketball Roster
Name #Pos,YearHeightWeight
Cory Gephart12 5-7 140 
Bryce Budde 11 5-11 155 
Andrew Lidy 11 6-1 175 
Garrett Niebrugge 10 10 5-10 150 
Pete Britton 12 10 5-10 160 
Ojas Desai 13 11 5-8 155 
Cole Will 21 10 5-9 155 
Kaden Iffert 22 5-10 140 
Caleb Gephart 23 5-10 120 
Dane Curry 24 10 5-11 150 
Derek Kuhl 33 12 6-4 220 
Andrew Wente 35 11 6-3 210 
Jack Westendorf 44 12 6-5 250 
Dieterich Boys Basketball Schedule 
DateOpponent Time 
2/2 VS Cumberland L 37-29  
2/5 VS CH/BC W 54-38 
2/6 VS AL/AH  
2/9 @ Neoga W 41-30 
2/12 @ North Clay W 47-33 
2/13 VS Martinsville W 60-52 
2/16 VS St. Anthony Postponed to 2/24 
2/18 @ Hutsonville Canceled 
2/19 VS Oblong 7 p.m.
2/23 @ St. Elmo 7:30 p.m. 
2/26 VS South Central 7:30 p.m. 
2/27 @ Vandalia 7 p.m. 
3/2 VS W/SS 7:30 p.m. 
3/5 @ Altamont 7:30 p.m. 
3/6 @ Newton 3:30 p.m. 
3/9 TBA N/A 
3/12 NTC Shootout N/A 

