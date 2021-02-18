|Name
|#
|Pos,
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Cory Gephart
|2
|G
|12
|5-7
|140
|Bryce Budde
|3
|G
|11
|5-11
|155
|Andrew Lidy
|5
|G
|11
|6-1
|175
|Garrett Niebrugge
|10
|G
|10
|5-10
|150
|Pete Britton
|12
|G
|10
|5-10
|160
|Ojas Desai
|13
|G
|11
|5-8
|155
|Cole Will
|21
|G
|10
|5-9
|155
|Kaden Iffert
|22
|G
|9
|5-10
|140
|Caleb Gephart
|23
|G
|9
|5-10
|120
|Dane Curry
|24
|G
|10
|5-11
|150
|Derek Kuhl
|33
|F
|12
|6-4
|220
|Andrew Wente
|35
|F
|11
|6-3
|210
|Jack Westendorf
|44
|C
|12
|6-5
|250
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/2
|VS Cumberland L 37-29
|2/5
|VS CH/BC W 54-38
|2/6
|VS AL/AH
|2/9
|@ Neoga W 41-30
|2/12
|@ North Clay W 47-33
|2/13
|VS Martinsville W 60-52
|2/16
|VS St. Anthony Postponed to 2/24
|2/18
|@ Hutsonville Canceled
|2/19
|VS Oblong
|7 p.m.
|2/23
|@ St. Elmo
|7:30 p.m.
|2/26
|VS South Central
|7:30 p.m.
|2/27
|@ Vandalia
|7 p.m.
|3/2
|VS W/SS
|7:30 p.m.
|3/5
|@ Altamont
|7:30 p.m.
|3/6
|@ Newton
|3:30 p.m.
|3/9
|TBA
|N/A
|3/12
|NTC Shootout
|N/A
