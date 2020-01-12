Everything looked great for Teutopolis going into the second quarter with a 20-13 lead against Central A&M. The Shoes were precisely accurate from the three-point arc, while the Raiders couldn’t get going offensively. Then it all fell apart.
The Shoes nailed six three pointers – two each from junior guard Evan Addis and senior guard/forward Mitch Hardiek and one each from junior guards Evan Weimert and Jordan Hardiek. Raiders’ senior guard Brycen Burgener kept his team close with three three-pointers of his own as the Shoes limited the Raiders to just four field goals.
The Raiders, buoyed by nine points from their two-sport star senior guard Connor Heaton, swarmed the Shoes limiting them to just 10 points, led by junior forward Matthew Deters with four, in the second quarter turning the Shoes 20-13 lead into a 34-30 Raiders advantage going into halftime. It would be a lead that the Raiders would not cede in a 80-65 win at the 8th Annual St. Anthony Shootout.
“I think in the second quarter we fell in love with the three, and got passive. We turned the ball over six time in the second quarter and let them right back in the game,” Teutopolis varsity coach Chet Reeder said. “We ended the game with 12, but you can’t have six in one quarter especially with a team that runs like that.”
The Raiders would close out the second quarter on a 6-0 run with junior guard Ross Sloan hitting a three putting Central A&M in the lead, 31-30, for the first time in the contest. A free throw from senior forward Connor Hutchins and a bucket by Jacob Paradee would give them a 34-30 halftime lead.
Reeder said turnovers and a lack of post play contributed to the loss.
We stopped driving like we normally do. We didn’t get our post guys touches like we typically do,” he said. “We did a good job of making them move. That was the goal offensively.”
The Raiders came out in the third quarter picking up where they left off going on another 6-0 run in the first two and half minutes taking a 40-30 lead.
Central A&M started the offensive output with a three from senior forward Griffin Andricks, a bucket from senior guard Brycen Burgener, and capping the run with a free throw from senior forward Connor Hutchins before the Shoes answered with a bucket from Jordan Hardiek making it 40-32.
Teutopolis senior guard Luke Ungrund, scored seven of the Shoes 15 third quarter points while the Raiders, led by Andricks’ four three-pointers, extended their lead by 11 taking a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had blown assignments on that,” Reeder said of Andricks scoring from the three-point line. “The goal was to not give him any catch and shoot threes. We gave him three possessions in a row. That’s just stuff you can’t have against a team like them.”
While the Shoes limited the Raiders to just four field goals again, this time in the fourth quarter, Central A&M’s Heaton would make eight of his 15 free throws in the final quarter – one that would give him 2000 career points and lead all scorers with 21.
For Teutopolis, it was a little too late. Led by Hardiek and Ungrund’s five points, they would outscore Central A&M 19-14.
“Luke is continuing to get better and score more points us. Jordan Hardiek, who was out for two games, played and looked good,” Reeder said. “Mitch has continued to come in and knock down shots. Max Niebrugge comes in and makes some shots.”
While Reeder lamented the turnovers and defensive miscues, he thought the score wasn’t indicative of how the Shoes played overall.
“I know we gave up 80 points, but it was really seven or eight possessions where we blew an assignment,” he said. “I do think we did some good things defensively, we just blew some things at the wrong time.”
The Raiders, who go to 11-2 with the win and will travel to Altamont Tuesday, were led by Heaton with 21, followed by Andricks with 18, Paradee with 17, Burgener with 14. Two others scored in single digits.
The Shoes, whose record becomes 12-4 and will face Madison at home Tuesday, were led by Luke Ungrund with 14, followed by Jordan Hardiek with 12, Mitch Hardiek with 11, and Evan Addis with 10. Four others would score in single digits.
