Governor JB Pritzker’s announcement on Friday, allowing basketball and football, both previously deemed high-risk sports, shocked many around the state of Illinois. Effingham head football coach Brett Hefner is no exception.
Prior to the announcement, Hefner had doubts that they would even be able to get a football season in during the spring season, thinking other non-contact sports had the better chance to be up next.
“I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting much,” said Hefner. “My expectation was that baseball, softball, track and maybe volleyball had a chance to play. Anything they consider high-risk wasn’t going to happen again until the fall. I’m very very surprised at the announcement, but happy the kids are going to get the opportunity, especially the seniors that have had a lot taken away from them.
“If they played a spring sport, they had that taken away from them last year as well. They’ve dealt with a lot in the last year, and hopefully get the chance to get a few games in.”
The Illinois High School Association is scheduled to meet Wednesday to come up with a schedule for all remaining high school athletics for this school year.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the season start date and schedule looks like whenever they do come out,” said Hefner.
It also remains to be seen whether there would by any type of state series for football. If the fall sports season was of any indication, it doesn’t seem likely, and that teams would likely play teams exclusively in its conference.
“They need to be out there playing,” Hefner said. “They should’ve been out there playing all along. Some people messed this thing up in the fall. They should’ve been out there playing all along. I’m happy that they now have something positive. We’ll see what the season looks like, make a plan and go from there.”
The original start to the spring season was slated for February 15, but with the announcement of a basketball season, it’s likely that date would get pushed back to try and avoid crossover between basketball and football.
“When those kids are in season, they’re in season,” Hefner said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any carry over. It’s just my opinion because I think there’s too many schools that have kids that play multiple sports and how you could potentially force kids into not playing something. If football starts while basketball is still going on, I don’t think that’s good business for the IHSA to get into that and put the kids in a predicament where they’re not able to do something.
“I don’t think you’ll see a postseason for a lot of sports and you’ll see where basketball ands on this date and football starts on this date and so on. Just so they don’t run into that.”
Once the IHSA releases its parameters and dates for when sports begin and conclude, it will be up to athletic directors to come up with schedules in a very short amount of time.
