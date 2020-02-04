Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.