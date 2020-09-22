David Doedtman, President & CEO of Washington Savings Bank, Effingham, was recently appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2020-2021 Audit and Investment Advisory Committee.
This committee reviews the association’s financial policies and procedures; provides guidance on the association’s budget proposal process and oversees the performance of the association’s investment program. Minimum term is one year.
The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois.
