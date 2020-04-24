The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association named Lake Land College Women's Basketball Head Coach Dave Johnson Collegiate Co-Head Coach of the Year.
This marks the third time Johnson has received this honor, with the first being in 2001, and the second in 2012. Having coached basketball at Lake Land College for 22 of his 31 years as a coach, Johnson said he felt very honored to receive this recognition from the IBCA.
"It is rewarding to be acknowledged by your fellow basketball coaches," Johnson said. "I share the award with my team and assistant coaches."
The Lake Land College Women's Basketball team also had a very rewarding season, setting a new program record of 30 wins throughout the season. The team also achieved their highest seed to date, being named No 4 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament.
Though the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said he was very proud the team had qualified for the national tournament with all the hard work the players and coaching staff put in.
"They continued to work hard and improve game after game," Johnson said of the team. "It was very satisfying to see all their hard work pay off."
Moving forward, Johnson said he will continue to take a similar approach to the Lake Land College basketball program.
"We will recruit tremendous student athletes," Johnson said. "When they start at Lake Land we will work very hard to improve their academic and athletic skills."
