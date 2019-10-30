The Cumberland Pirates football team will see a familiar matchup come the first round of IHSA Class 1A playoffs Saturday.
The No. 9 seeded Pirates will face No. 8 seeded Fisher Bunnies for the second year in a row in the playoffs. Fisher will once again host thanks to a final regular season 55-36 win over the Leroy High School Panthers last Friday.
The seedings mirror that of the 2018 playoffs, and Fisher brings another 7-2 record into the postseason once again. Cumberland also has a winning record, boasting six wins and just three losses on the season.
Five-year Cumberland head coach Lucas Watkins said his team sees success when the ball remains in its hands and his squad can execute.
"When we play well and don't turn the ball over, we feel like we can be a pretty good team," Watkins said.
The Bunnies walked away from round one of playoffs last year with a 48-15 win over Cumberland, but this season's Pirates have a whole new style of play. Under quarterback Colt Guyon, Cumberland has made the switch to an offense mostly focused on the run game.
Cumberland's switch up on offense caters to its speedy running backs. The Pirates will look to running back Wyatt Brant for another stellar performance. Blayne Donsbach is also expected to lend a hand when it comes to the rushing attack.
Brant leads the team in rushing through week nine with 465 yards on 57 carries for the season. Brant also has seven touchdowns on the year.
Donsbach is not far behind with 381 yards on 53 carries, and he has a team-high eight touchdowns. The team combined for 1,634 rushing yards up through week nine.
The passing game is not completely obsolete for the Pirates, however. Top receiver Michael Flier stacked up a team-best 276 receiving yards and 19 catches.
As for Fisher, Watkins said its offense is one that is somewhat unique to his team.
"I think the most challenging aspect will be trying to slow down their double-wing offense. We don't see that style of offense in our conference very often, so that could be challenging," Watkins said.
Watkins said though Fisher's offense and even the defense seems to be the same as last year, that's a cause for concern for the Pirates. He said his team did not fair well against the Bunnies offensively, but the ability to look at film of last year's playoff run has helped his team learn from their mistakes.
That Bunnies offense is backed by rusher and receiver Tyler Wilson and quarterback Will Delaney, two players the Pirates saw last year in playoffs. Through week nine, Wilson has accumulated 1,863 rushing yards, producing 24 touchdowns.
As a receiver, Wilson has six receptions for 127 yards. Receiver Drew Purvis takes the team's top marks in receiving with 27 receptions for 371 yards.
Delaney has a 56 percent pass completion rate, making 64 completions out of 114 attempts. Delaney and Wilson aren't afraid to play the line, either; Wilson has notched 75 tackles on the season with 67 of those being solo, and Delaney is just one tackle shy of Wilson.
Watkins said a key to Cumberland's defense against Fisher will be slowing the rush attack from Delaney and Wilson.
No matter what happens in round one, Watkins said he's pleased that his team made it to the postseason once again.
"Making the playoffs is always a goal of our team, and it feels good when we're able to attain our goals," Watkins said.
The Cumberland Pirates face the Fisher Bunnies Saturday at Fisher High School's Keller Memorial Field at 2 p.m. The winner of this game will then play the winner of the No. 1 Moweaqua Central A&M vs. No. 16 Havana game, also play Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.