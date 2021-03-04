 Cumberland Pirates Basketball Stats (Stats Courtesy of MaxPreps)
Name PPG RPG APG SPG 
Brennyn Cutts 20.3 6.3 1.8 2.0 
Ross Hemmen 10.57.5 4.8 0.8 
Wyatt Napier 8.59.5 1.3 2.0 
Memphis Waggoner 3.51.5 2.8 1.3 
Elijah McElravy 3.31.8 0.8 1.0 
Wyatt Brant 3.32.0 0.3 0.3 
Gavin Hendrix 3.01.0 0.0 0.5 
Jaxon Boldt 1.82.0 0.5 0.0 
Trevin Magee 1.32.3 0.3 0.5 
Galen Martinez 0.00.7 0.3 0.3 

Tags

Trending Video