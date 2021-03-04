Cumberland Pirates Boys Basketball Roster 
Name Height Weight Year 
Ross Hemmen 6-1 185 Sr. 
Gage Gerhardt 5-10 125 Jr. 
Galen Martinez 5-10 165 Jr. 
10 Elijah McElravy 6-2 190 Jr. 
13 Memphis Waggoner 5-10 150 Sr. 
20 Gage Thompson 5-11 150 Jr. 
22 Wyatt Brant 6-1 180 Sr. 
30 Jaxon Boldt 6-4 230 So. 
32 Trevin Magee 6-4 195 So. 
33 Wyatt Napier 6-3 205 Sr. 
34 Brennyn Cutts 6-3 230 Sr. 
35 Gavin Hendrix 6-4 120 So. 
Cumberland Pirates Boys Basketball Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
2/2 @ Dieterich W 37-29N/A 
2/5 VS Tri-County W 53-46N/A 
2/9 VS Argenta Oreana W 66-17N/A 
2/12 VS Arcola W 59-33N/A 
2/16 @ Decatur LSA MOVED TO 3/65:30 p.m.
2/19 @ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond CANCELLED  N/A 
2/20 VS Oblong CANCELLEDN/A 
2/23 @ Sangamon Valley CANCELLEDN/A 
2/26 VS Okaw Valley CANCELLEDN/A 
3/2 VS Cerro Gordo CANCELLEDN/A 
3/5 VS Villa Grove/Heritage 6:30 p.m. 
3/6 @ Hutsonville/Palestine MOVED TO 3/87:30 p.m. 
3/9 @ Blue Ridge 6 p.m. 
3/12 VS Martinsville 7:30 p.m. 
3/13 VS Neoga 4 p.m. 

