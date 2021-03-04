|#
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Ross Hemmen
|6-1
|185
|Sr.
|2
|Gage Gerhardt
|5-10
|125
|Jr.
|5
|Galen Martinez
|5-10
|165
|Jr.
|10
|Elijah McElravy
|6-2
|190
|Jr.
|13
|Memphis Waggoner
|5-10
|150
|Sr.
|20
|Gage Thompson
|5-11
|150
|Jr.
|22
|Wyatt Brant
|6-1
|180
|Sr.
|30
|Jaxon Boldt
|6-4
|230
|So.
|32
|Trevin Magee
|6-4
|195
|So.
|33
|Wyatt Napier
|6-3
|205
|Sr.
|34
|Brennyn Cutts
|6-3
|230
|Sr.
|35
|Gavin Hendrix
|6-4
|120
|So.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/2
|@ Dieterich W 37-29
|N/A
|2/5
|VS Tri-County W 53-46
|N/A
|2/9
|VS Argenta Oreana W 66-17
|N/A
|2/12
|VS Arcola W 59-33
|N/A
|2/16
|@ Decatur LSA MOVED TO 3/6
|5:30 p.m.
|2/19
|@ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond CANCELLED
|N/A
|2/20
|VS Oblong CANCELLED
|N/A
|2/23
|@ Sangamon Valley CANCELLED
|N/A
|2/26
|VS Okaw Valley CANCELLED
|N/A
|3/2
|VS Cerro Gordo CANCELLED
|N/A
|3/5
|VS Villa Grove/Heritage
|6:30 p.m.
|3/6
|@ Hutsonville/Palestine MOVED TO 3/8
|7:30 p.m.
|3/9
|@ Blue Ridge
|6 p.m.
|3/12
|VS Martinsville
|7:30 p.m.
|3/13
|VS Neoga
|4 p.m.
