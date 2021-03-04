Cumberland Lady Pirates Stats per Game (Through 4 games)
Name Games Played Points  Rebounds Assists Steals 
Stormy Robinson 4.5 0.5 
Morgan Scott 3.6 2.5 1.5 
Abbie Becker 

1.5 0.75 
Katelyn Shoemaker 2.6 3.6 1.3
Sage Carr 11.25 13.75 1.25 2.25 
Zoe Mitchell 

10.5 

6.25 1.25 0.25 
Jadalyn Sowers 40.0 3.5 0.5 0.75 
Ashton Coleman 20.0 

