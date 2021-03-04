|Name
|Games Played
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Stormy Robinson
|2
|4.5
|3
|0.5
|1
|Morgan Scott
|4
|3.6
|2.5
|1.5
|2
|Abbie Becker
|4
3
|3
|1.5
|0.75
|Katelyn Shoemaker
|3
|2.6
|3.6
|1.3
|2
|Sage Carr
|4
|11.25
|13.75
|1.25
|2.25
|Zoe Mitchell
|4
10.5
|6.25
|1.25
|0.25
|Jadalyn Sowers
|4
|0.0
|3.5
|0.5
|0.75
|Ashton Coleman
|2
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
Cumberland Lady Pirates Stats
