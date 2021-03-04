Cumberland Lady Pirates Basketball Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
2/3 VS Shelbyville L 44-34N/A 
2/4 VS Tri-County L 68-21N/A 
2/8 @ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond L 76-32N/A 
2/11 VS Decatur LSA L 44-41N/A 
2/15 @ Okaw Valley MOVED TO 3/85 p.m. 
2/18 VS Argenta Oreana MOVED TO 3/106 p.m. 
2/20 @ Oblong CANCELLEDN/A 
2/22 VS Arcola MOVED TO 3/6Noon
2/25 @ Blue Ridge W 40-39N/A 
3/1 VS Villa Grove/Heritage L 41-23N/A 
3/4 @ Cerro Gordo 6:15 p.m. 
3/6 @ Robinson CANCELLEDN/A
3/8 @ Hutsonville/Palestine CANCELLEDN/A 
3/11 VS Martinsville 6 p.m. 
3/15 @ Neoga11 a.m. 
   
   
   
   
 Cumberland Lady Pirates Roster
Name Year 
Stormy Robinson Jr. 
Morgan Scott Sr. 
11 Abbie Becker So. 
12 Katelyn Shoemaker Fr. 
21 Sage Carr Jr. 
24 Zoe Mitchell Jr. 
25 Jadalyn Sowers Fr. 
34 Ashton Coleman So. 
   

