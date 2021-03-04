|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/3
|VS Shelbyville L 44-34
|N/A
|2/4
|VS Tri-County L 68-21
|N/A
|2/8
|@ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond L 76-32
|N/A
|2/11
|VS Decatur LSA L 44-41
|N/A
|2/15
|@ Okaw Valley MOVED TO 3/8
|5 p.m.
|2/18
|VS Argenta Oreana MOVED TO 3/10
|6 p.m.
|2/20
|@ Oblong CANCELLED
|N/A
|2/22
|VS Arcola MOVED TO 3/6
|Noon
|2/25
|@ Blue Ridge W 40-39
|N/A
|3/1
|VS Villa Grove/Heritage L 41-23
|N/A
|3/4
|@ Cerro Gordo
|6:15 p.m.
|3/6
|@ Robinson CANCELLED
|N/A
|3/8
|@ Hutsonville/Palestine CANCELLED
|N/A
|3/11
|VS Martinsville
|6 p.m.
|3/15
|@ Neoga
|11 a.m.
|#
|Name
|Year
|3
|Stormy Robinson
|Jr.
|4
|Morgan Scott
|Sr.
|11
|Abbie Becker
|So.
|12
|Katelyn Shoemaker
|Fr.
|21
|Sage Carr
|Jr.
|24
|Zoe Mitchell
|Jr.
|25
|Jadalyn Sowers
|Fr.
|34
|Ashton Coleman
|So.
