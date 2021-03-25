Cumberland Football Schedule 

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|3/19
|VS Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond W 21-16
|N/A
|3/26
|@ Arcola
|7 p.m.
|4/02
|VS Villa Grove/Heritage
|7 p.m.
|4/09
|VS Tri-County
|7 p.m.
|4/16
|@ Argenta-Oreana
|7 p.m.
|4/23
|@ Cerro Gordo
|7 p.m.
|Date
|Team
|Result
|8/30
|@ Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski
|W 46-0
|9/6
|VS Argenta-Oreana
|L 27-7
|9/13
|@ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
|W 13-7
|9/20
|Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon (Farmer City)
|W 49-6
|9/27
|VS Arcola
|W 28-26
|10/4
|@ Tri-County
|L 34-33
|10/11
|VS Villa Grove
|L 14-10
|10/18
|VS Cerro Gordo
|W 55-8
|10/25
|VS Tri City/Sangamon Valley
|W 47-7
|11/2
|Playoffs: @ Fisher
|L 26-14
