Cumberland Football Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
3/19 VS Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond W 21-16 N/A 
3/26 @ Arcola 7 p.m. 
4/02 VS Villa Grove/Heritage 7 p.m. 
4/09 VS Tri-County 7 p.m. 
4/16 @ Argenta-Oreana 7 p.m. 
4/23 @ Cerro Gordo 7 p.m. 
2019-20 Cumberland Football Results 
Date Team Result 
8/30 @ Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski W 46-0 
9/6 VS Argenta-Oreana L 27-7 
9/13 @ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond W 13-7 
9/20 Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon (Farmer City) W 49-6 
9/27 VS Arcola W 28-26 
10/4 @ Tri-County L 34-33 
10/11 VS Villa Grove L 14-10 
10/18 VS Cerro Gordo W 55-8 
10/25 VS Tri City/Sangamon Valley W 47-7 
11/2 Playoffs: @ Fisher L 26-14 

