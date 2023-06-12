Packed full of protein and delicious flavors, this creamy veggie dip just made snacking even better!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

8 oz. light cream cheese, softened

½ cup light mayonnaise

½ cup Greek yogurt, plain

2 green onions, diced

¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh dill, finely chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. If you do not have a food processor, you can combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until smooth. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

2. Serve chilled with your choice of raw veggies, crackers, or any other snack you like to dip and enjoy.

