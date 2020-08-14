This year a popular annual event in Cowden was dropped down to one day.
Cowden Pioneer Days, traditionally a 3-day event, was condensed down to one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Cowden Fire Protection District are hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 – 9 a.m. at the main cook shack. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Cowden Fire Protection District.
At 9:30 a.m., the parade line-up begins for the Cowden Pioneer Day parade behind the Cowden Medical Center. Parade starts at 10 a.m. featuring antique cars, antique tractors, horses, floats, clowns, bands and a wide variety entries.
“We’ll have trophies for the different sections and a cash prize,” Parade Chairman Rex Chapman said.
“Our sections include automobiles, tractors, horses, business, miscellaneous business and miscellaneous.”
Chapman said the only cash prize is $20 for first place float.
There is no entry fee for the parade. For more information about the parade contact Rex Chapman at 217-825-0671.
There is a fish fry at the main cook shack starting at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
A cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m. The tournament is open to the first 40 teams to register and pay. Each team member is required to be at a team meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Teams will be disqualified if they are not at the team meeting. First place team receives $200 and $50 for second place. A complete set of rules and registration form can be found on the Cowden Pioneer Days Facebook page.
A demolition derby at 6:30 p.m. Cars will be competing in four categories modified, semi-stock, bone stock and compact.
Prize money for modified is $1500 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third place. Semi-Stock prize money is $800 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. Bone stock prize money is $500 for first, $250 for second and $100 for third place. Compact cars will compete for $500 first, $250 second and $100 third. A complete list of rules are posted on Facebook at facebook.com/CowdenPioneerDays/posts/10158587867081350?__tn__=K-R
No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
One Day Cowden Pioneer Day
Schedule of Activities
Saturday, Aug. 22
7-9 a.m. – Main Cook Shack – Breakfast – Cowden Fire Protection District Fundraiser
9:30 a.m. – Pioneer Day parade line-up – behind the Medical Center – Call Rex Chapman (217) 825-0671 for more information.
10 a.m. – Pioneer Day Parade begins
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. – Main Cook Shack – Fish Fry
12:30 p.m. – Mandatory Cornhole team meeting (Each team member must attend.)
1 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament begins
6:30 p.m. – Demolition Derby
