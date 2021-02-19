Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Girls Basketball Roster

#NameYear 
11 Marissa Summers 
13 Gracie Heckert 10 
15 Carsen Burks 12 
21 Sydney Lorton 12 
22 Aja Gour 10 
24 Lani Morrison 11 
25 Harleigh Bunch 10 
30 Shae Nohren 
32 Mackenzie Bunch 12 
41 Madison Wojcik 10 
42 Halley Morrison 10 
50 Madison Cherry 12 
54 Ruby Stuckemeyer 

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Girls Basketball Schedule

2/1     vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras      W 61-53

2/4     vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo    W 63-39

2/8     vs. South Central               W 58-45

2/12   at Windsor/Stew-Stras        L 44-40

2/13   at Nokomis                        L 60-50

2/18   at Dieterich                       W 64-30

2/22   vs. Neoga                          6:00 p.m.

2/25   at North Clay                     6:00 p.m.

2/27   at Altamont                       10:00 a.m.

3/1     at St. Anthony                   6:00 p.m.

3/4     vs. Dieterich (Senior Night) 6:00 p.m.

3/8     at NTC-CIC Shootout          TBA

3/11   at NTC Seed Game             TBA

