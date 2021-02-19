Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Girls Basketball Roster
|#
|Name
|Year
|11
|Marissa Summers
|9
|13
|Gracie Heckert
|10
|15
|Carsen Burks
|12
|21
|Sydney Lorton
|12
|22
|Aja Gour
|10
|24
|Lani Morrison
|11
|25
|Harleigh Bunch
|10
|30
|Shae Nohren
|9
|32
|Mackenzie Bunch
|12
|41
|Madison Wojcik
|10
|42
|Halley Morrison
|10
|50
|Madison Cherry
|12
|54
|Ruby Stuckemeyer
|9
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Girls Basketball Schedule
2/1 vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras W 61-53
2/4 vs. Brownstown/St. Elmo W 63-39
2/8 vs. South Central W 58-45
2/12 at Windsor/Stew-Stras L 44-40
2/13 at Nokomis L 60-50
2/18 at Dieterich W 64-30
2/22 vs. Neoga 6:00 p.m.
2/25 at North Clay 6:00 p.m.
2/27 at Altamont 10:00 a.m.
3/1 at St. Anthony 6:00 p.m.
3/4 vs. Dieterich (Senior Night) 6:00 p.m.
3/8 at NTC-CIC Shootout TBA
3/11 at NTC Seed Game TBA
