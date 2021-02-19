Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Boys Basketball Roster
|#
|Name/Year
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|3
|Carter Bain/So.
|5-10
|140
|G
|4
|Clayton Wojcik/Fr.
|6-0
|140
|G/F
|11
|Kenny Robbins/So.
|5-9
|140
|G
|12
|Jadon Robertson/Jr.
|6-1
|150
|G
|13
|Kade Persinger/Jr.
|5-8
|110
|G
|14
|Wes Radloff/Jr.
|6-2
|220
|F/C
|15
|Silas Buzzard/Jr.
|5-10
|160
|G/F
|20
|Jack Robinson/Jr.
|5-9
|190
|G/F
|21
|Gage Lorton/Fr.
|6-1
|170
|F
|22
|Seth Doty/Sr.
|5-10
|170
|G
|23
|Brett Beck/Sr.
|6-4
|250
|F/C
|24
|Dakota Gray/Sr.
|6-5
|205
|C/F
|25
|Daniel Lucas/Jr.
|6-5
|260
|C/F
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Boys Basketball Schedule
2/5 at Dieterich L 54-38
2/9 at St. Elmo/Brownstown L 60-50
2/12 at South Central L 62-52
2/19 vs. Altamont 7:30 p.m.
2/23 vs. Ramsey 7:30 p.m.
2/24 VS Windsor/Stew-Stras 7:30 p.m.
2/26 at Neoga 7:30 p.m.
3/2 vs. North Clay 7:30 p.m.
3/5 vs. St. Anthony 7:30 p.m.
3/9 Crossover Conference Game TBA
3/12 NTC Shootout TBA
3/13 vs. Mulberry Grove 12:30pm
