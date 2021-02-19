Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Boys Basketball Roster

#Name/Year Height Weight Position 
3Carter Bain/So. 5-10 140 
Clayton Wojcik/Fr. 6-0 140 G/F 
11 Kenny Robbins/So. 5-9 140 
12 Jadon Robertson/Jr. 6-1 150 
13 Kade Persinger/Jr. 5-8 110 
14 Wes Radloff/Jr. 6-2 220 F/C 
15 Silas Buzzard/Jr. 5-10 160 G/F 
20 Jack Robinson/Jr. 5-9 190 G/F 
21 Gage Lorton/Fr. 6-1 170 
22 Seth Doty/Sr. 5-10 170 
23 Brett Beck/Sr. 6-4 250 F/C 
24 Dakota Gray/Sr. 6-5 205 C/F 
25 Daniel Lucas/Jr. 6-5 260 C/F 

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Boys Basketball Schedule

2/5 at Dieterich                       L            54-38

2/9 at St. Elmo/Brownstown     L            60-50

2/12 at South Central              L            62-52

2/19 vs. Altamont                               7:30 p.m.

2/23 vs. Ramsey                                7:30 p.m.

2/24 VS Windsor/Stew-Stras               7:30 p.m.

2/26 at Neoga                                    7:30 p.m.

3/2 vs. North Clay                              7:30 p.m. 

3/5 vs. St. Anthony                            7:30 p.m.

3/9 Crossover Conference Game          TBA

3/12 NTC Shootout                             TBA

3/13 vs. Mulberry Grove                     12:30pm

