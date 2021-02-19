All Stats courtesy of MaxPreps
|Name
|Games Played
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|Assists Per Game
|Steals Per Game
|Marissa Summers
|6
|3.2
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|Gracie Heckert
|6
|18.8
|9.7
|2.5
|3.0
|Carsen Burks
|6
|9.2
|5.3
|2.7
|1.3
|Sydney Lorton
|6
|0.7
|3.2
|2.2
|1.5
|Aja Gour
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Lani Morrison
|4
|7.8
|4.3
|2.8
|2.3
|Harleigh Bunch
|4
|0.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|Mackenzie Bunch
|6
|10.3
|5.0
|1.3
|0.7
|Madison Wojcik
|6
|3.8
|3.0
|1.3
|0.7
|Madison Cherry
|5
|2.6
|2.4
|1.8
|0.8
|Ruby Stuckemeyer
|6
|2.0
|3.0
|0.3
|0.5
