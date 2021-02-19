All Stats courtesy of MaxPreps

Name Games Played Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Assists Per Game Steals Per Game 
Marissa Summers 63.2 1.7 0.8 0.2 
Gracie Heckert 618.8 9.7 2.5 3.0 
Carsen Burks 69.2 5.3 2.7 1.3 
Sydney Lorton 0.7 3.2 2.2 1.5 
Aja Gour 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 
Lani Morrison 7.8 4.3 2.8 2.3 
Harleigh Bunch 0.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 
Mackenzie Bunch 10.3 5.0 1.3 0.7 
Madison Wojcik 3.8 3.0 1.3 0.7 
Madison Cherry 2.6 2.4 1.8 0.8 
Ruby Stuckemeyer 2.0 3.0 0.3 0.5 

