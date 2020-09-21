Just shy of 20 years ago, Family Video on Fayette Ave opened their doors. On October 19, they'll close their doors for good.
"The COVID lockdown really hit us hard," said Kristen Drisko, who manages Family Video locations throughout Illinois and Indiana. She added that sales had been going down for years as competition from streaming and video on demand services have increased. "To be honest, it's profits," she said, laying out the reality of the video rental industry.
The move comes amidst the closing of several area Family Video locations, including those in Mattoon, Urbana, Rantoul, Danville, and Terra Haute, among others. Family Video will keep locations in Sullivan, Champaign, and one in Bloomington open going forward.
Who still goes to a video store when there are streaming options like Netflix? "It's a little bit of everybody," said John Holman, the store manager for the Effingham and Mattoon Family Video locations. "We had a lot that came in regularly, like multiple times per week," he added.
Jessica Beck was one of those dedicated customers. "We don't have cable like other people," she said in an interview. Beck said her family only recently upgraded their internet service to facilitate her kids' distance learning for school, but she saves that bandwidth for education, not for entertainment.
"It just sucks. It makes you wonder. If [the pandemic] has taken down business like Family Video, where they have a location every 50 miles, what's gonna happen to all these other businesses?" Beck said when asked about how the store closing was affecting her.
For a family of six like Beck's going to the movies or buying a new video game can be expensive and Family Video offered a good alternative that didn't require internet or cable. "I know I'm not the only one."
And she's not. "We don't have the internet. We only just got cable," said a woman in the checkout line of Family Video, taking home about a dozen DVDs. "We're not very happy," she said when asked how she felt about the store closing.
Drisko said part of the continuing appeal of video rental stores comes from the human element. "You could walk in and ask John 'Hey, what's a good movie?'" she said, adding "you just don't get that from streaming." Holman said that kids loved the physicality of being able to pick out something to take home and watch.
From every level of Family Video's employees, the message as they head out of town has been clear: thank you. “We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights and want to thank the people of Effingham and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, the CEO of Highland Ventures, Family Video's parent company in a press release.
"We want to thank our customers," Holman said. "It's definitely the end of an era for us," Drisko said. When she acknowledged the short future for video stores, she said it brought tears to think she might not be able to take her own son to a Family Video.
What are people who still want to rent physical media to do? There are a few options.
Redbox, a company that offers DVD rentals through vending machine-like self serve kiosks, has two locations in town: outside the Walgreens on Fayette and inside the Walmart on Avenue of Mid-America.
Netflix still operates the subscription based "DVD-by-mail" service that started the company, which you can learn about by visiting dvd.netflix.com or by calling 1-800-585-8018. GameFly offers a similar subscription for video games-by-mail at gamefly.com.
Even with these services being offered, the future of the industry doesn't look bright. In the first half of 2020, brick-and-mortar video rental consumer spending dropped 24.01% despite total spending on home entertainment increasing 25.73% from the previous year, according to a report from Digital Entertainment Group. The same organization reports that last year, US consumers spent $250 million on video rental services. Streaming video on demand services, like Netflix and Hulu, raked in $15.9 billion.
